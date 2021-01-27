5 ‘Winterful’ Gift Ideas

As we near the end of January, here are 5 ideal gift ideas this winter ranging from comfort solutions to tasty treats.

1. iBeani

© Supplied

The hours can fly by as you surf, stream or read using your trusted device.

An ever-popular pastime, holding or finding the perfect perch position for your Tablet, iPad or eReader isn’t always that easy.

An iBeani may just prove to be the perfect (and comfortable) solution.

Designed to hold any size tablet device with ease, this lovely cushion stands also lets you change the viewing angle quickly and easily.

2. V&A Kitchen Accessories

© Shutterstock/Supplied

Cooking and cleaning the kitchen can take its toll on your handy accessories.

Whether used to clean up one too many a spill or if simply feeling slightly past their best, the start of another year is the perfect excuse to update your kitchen accessories.

Our V&A Tiles range is guaranteed to brighten up any kitchen with its striking geometric pattern of blue, black and white.

3. Tea & Treats

© Shutterstock/Supplied

Yes, yes, we know the festivities have just calmed down!

However, treating yourself or a loved one to a lovely hamper could be just the ticket when paired with a well-deserved cuppa (teabags included).

4. Willow Tree Figurines

© Supplied

A wonderful, eye-catching gift that can quickly turn into a bit of collection, Willow Tree Figurines make for excellent presents.

Following original designs created by artist, Susan Lordi, these make for beautiful keepsakes where you can impart your own meaning when sent to someone special.

5. Classic Box Sets

© Shutterstock/Supplied

Take a trip down memory lane this winter with a classic box set.

Enjoy star-studded adaptations of works from Barbara Taylor Bradford, Catherine Cookson, Rosamunde Pilcher and more as you tune in to a classic box set serving up hours of entertainment!

Visit the DC Thomson Shop