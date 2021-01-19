SPONSORED: TAY TAXIS continues fast and reliable service for Dundee

With a sizeable fleet of vehicles and experienced drivers, TAY TAXIS is all set to remain your go-to for taxis in and around Dundee.

For 30 years, TAY TAXIS has helped keep the people of Dundee and surrounding areas moving.

And with taxi drivers classed as keyworkers, the company remains open for business currently.

Working to the best of their abilities, its team is committed to providing the fast and reliable service they’re known for. The TAY TAXIS call centre is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

“We appreciate that this is a difficult time for everyone involved. But we would like to say a special thank you to all our customers, old and new, for their continued support throughout and sticking by us at this difficult time, and to all our drivers and the other keyworkers out there for their hard work,” says Charlie Duthie, owner of TAY TAXIS.

Lots to offer

The company provides a range of services, and drivers are fully licensed and qualified with years of experience. The company complies with all safety regulations to ensure customers can have a journey that is as safe and comfortable as possible.

If you’re looking for airport transfers to and from Dundee, then the TAY TAXIS team is on hand to offer a great service to get you exactly where you need to go, on time and feeling great.

TAY TAXIS is also currently available for any contract work that may need to be undertaken.

Plus, it offers a car wash and hoover facility at its premises which is also open to the public.

All services are designed to be as convenient as possible – this includes when it comes to payment, with some cars installed with card payment machines and a card reader available in the office to take payments over the phone for others.

There for Dundee

Looking ahead, TAY TAXIS will continue to be there for the people of Dundee and surrounding areas.

“When the time comes for holidays again – golf outings, nights out and concerts, etc – we have a fleet of saloon cars, wheelchair accessible vehicles and a selection of five, six, seven and eight-seater vehicles to suit everyone’s needs,” says Charlie.

There is an app (available to download on Android and Apple devices) for booking a taxi, and you can follow TAY TAXIS on Facebook for more information.

For any enquiry, you can also call 450450 or email tay-taxis@hotmail.com (please note, emails are only dealt with during admin office times between 9am and 3pm, Monday to Friday).

You're sure to enjoy your journey with TAY TAXIS so much that you'll be back for more!