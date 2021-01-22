SPONSORED: Abbotsford Care reflects on facing the challenges of Covid-19

New years are traditionally a time for reflection and, in January 2021, we find ourselves reflecting on a year left behind which bears no comparison to others in living memory. During the coronavirus pandemic, freedoms were curtailed and working from home became the norm for many, while others faced a new phenomenon – furlough.

Required to carry on as before, however, putting themselves in danger for the benefit of others, were the key workers, including those at Abbotsford Care.

The staff of Abbotsford rallied with service users and their family members to keep morale high at a time where uncertainty threatened to bring the country’s spirits to an all-time low.

© Supplied by Abbotsford

Established in 1987 by a husband-and-wife team, Abbotsford remains in their family today. It has capacity for 356 service users across eight homes in Fife, meeting the needs of both older and younger adults who require 24-nursing care.

Business and Operations Coordinator, Alyson Vale, said: “The lockdown and restrictions of 2020 have had an effect on everyone but particularly hard for those living in our care homes.

“Who were no longer able to go to the shops and mix with other people which is a huge part of their day to day lives prior to COVID, so adapting to life staying isolated indoors has been upsetting for them.”

For all service users of Abbotsford, it has been isolation from family which has been the biggest challenge; a challenge also faced by the staff of care homes.

The manager of Bayview Home, Samantha Beatie, said: “It is very difficult and upsetting; family members have had to see their loved ones through windows, while we, the staff, are unable to see our own families [due to the risk of exposing our service users to the coronavirus].

“We do it because we care about our service users and we want to provide them with the best care possible.”

© Supplied by Abbotsford Care

It is not just the fear of transmitting or catching COVID-19 that has made working on the frontline during the pandemic so difficult for care home staff, however.

Stacy Morris, who has been a Care Assistant at Abbotsford’s Chambers Court, for ten years explained face coverings have caused significant difficulties in interacting with service users: “Wearing a mask makes communication with non-verbal service users incredibly difficult, especially for those who rely on facial expressions to help them understand what you are saying.

“It has caused upset to our service users’ daily routines and has impacted their lives massively, without them even [being exposed] to the virus.”

It is clear that 2020 presented staff and service users at Abbotsford Care with unprecedented and heart-breaking challenges. Perhaps more apparent, however, has been realising the importance of both friendship and human kindness; it was this which supported everybody.

Lynn Nesbit, Support Care Worker at Strathburn Lodge, said she is extremely proud of the part she played in boosting morale amongst service users and staff. She explained: “I can say that staff working together, and involving families where possible, helped us to achieve our goals, keeping staff and service users healthy and safe.

“A smile goes a long way.”

© Supplied by Abbotsford Care

Asked to describe their experience of working through the pandemic of 2020 in one word, many of the staff at Abbotsford Care said it was challenging, while others referred to it as stressful, worrying, crucial and overwhelming. Bridget Watterson, however, said she felt privileged to have been afforded the opportunity to make a difference.

As Activity Coordinator at Mina Lodge Kinglassie, Bridget kept the service users entertained, albeit from outside, with singers, bands, ceilidh dancing and even discos. She explained: “We also had monthly themes inside the home, Royal tea parties and sports days. Many laughs were had by all; these events didn’t just boost the service users’ moods, but also those of the staff.”

Each and every worker of Abbotsford has something to be proud of in facing the unforeseen and ever-changing demands of the coronavirus. Though the loss of residents due to COVID-19 prays on the conscious of the staff of Abbotsford everyday, it is clear that all guidance has been, and continues to be, strictly followed throughout each home, despite the stress and emotional hardship caused.

All service users and staff have now had their first COVID vaccination and are looking forward to 2021 positively, strong in the knowledge that the bonding and relationships forged during the hardship of COVID will continue for many years to come.

For more information, visit Abbotsford Care’s website here.