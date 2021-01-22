SPONSORED: Kirkwood Homes – bringing quality to life in Tayside

Situated on the outskirts of the desirable suburb of Broughty Ferry, you’ll find Balgillo Heights, a stunning development of desirable homes, courtesy of luxury builder Kirkwood Homes.

With a variety of stylish housetypes on offer – from 3 bedroom terraces to 3, 4 and 5 bedroom detached homes – there is something to suit most budgets and requirements, from first-time buyers to growing families and downsizers alike.

There are also a number of homes build complete and ready to move into, ideal for those in a position to move right away.

Since launching, over half of these beautiful homes have already been reserved, sold or occupied, with further phases yet to be released.

Kirkwood’s Sales Manager, Shirley Craig, said: “We are absolutely delighted with the scale of reservations at our prestigious Balgillo Heights development, which, I’m pleased to say, shows no signs of slowing.

“From the outset, clients are impressed with the semi-rural location of Balgillo Heights, which also enjoys close proximity to Broughty Ferry and allows easy access to Dundee city. Kirkwood offers an impressive range of housetypes and styles at Balgillo Heights, each home carefully designed by our expert in-house architects who endeavour to maximise the internal space of our homes, creating layouts with modern living firmly in mind.”

© Supplied by Kirkwood Homes

Superior build quality and specification

Shirley continues: “Our superior build and high internal specification clearly appeal to the most discerning of purchasers, who do not wish to compromise on a quality finish. From the stylish German Hacker kitchens and appliances, to the high-end sanitary ware, Spanish tiling, rainfall showers and quality oak finished internal doors – all standard items within our homes.

“In most cases, clients can personalise their new property by choosing from our excellent range of kitchen doors and worktops – and there’s also an extensive range of Spanish wall tiles to choose from. All our homes also enjoy a two year aftercare package, plus a ten year NHBC warranty for peace of mind.”

Exclusive offer for first-time buyers

For first-time buyers, or for those currently living in an apartment, The Keir house type at Balgillo Heights is an ideal option. With a separate kitchen and lovely open plan lounge/diner with stylish French doors leading to the private rear garden, three bedrooms and ample storage, this home offers more than enough space for modern living.

Shirley adds: “Until the end of January, we are also offering first-time buyers the opportunity to reserve a Kirkwood home for a fantastic reservation fee of only £99 (usually £1,000) with nothing else to pay until they move in.”

© Supplied by Kirkwood Homes

The perfect development for families

For those requiring a larger home, there are some excellent 3, 4 and 5 bed detached homes at Balgillo Heights, including The Birse, The Carnie and The Lomond to mention a few – all offering unique floor plans to satisfy a range of customer requirements.

In addition to the secure gardens and friendly neighbourhood atmosphere, which make this superb development so desirable to families with young children, Balgillo Heights is also within the catchment area for both Forthill Primary and Grove Academy, both impressive and sought-after schools.

An idyllic setting on the outskirts of Broughty Ferry

Kirkwood’s luxury homes are located only a few minutes’ drive from the centre of Broughty Ferry, which boasts an impressive array of eateries, boutiques and quaint cafes, a pretty beach and Nature Reserve, home to a wide range of wildlife.

The development provides the ideal setting for those who are seeking a calmer approach to life. Situated off the main road yet surrounded by nature, a leisurely stroll around the fringes of Balgillo Heights would be suitably tranquil in comparison to the hustle and bustle of everyday city life.

With the countryside right on its doorstep and all necessary amenities only a short distance away, the luxurious Balgillo Heights development is a truly idyllic place to call home.

Kirkwood Homes remains open for show home viewings on an appointment-only basis, however should this not be a viable option, there are a selection of virtual tours on Kirkwood’s website to enjoy from the comfort of your own home.

Sales Advisor Tom is also on-hand via phone or email to help with any queries regarding the development and the range of homes.

To learn more or contact the Kirkwood Homes team, visit their website.