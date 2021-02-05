SPONSORED: Fancy a FREE pizza for your loved one from Domino’s?

They say the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach – and the way to a man’s stomach is a FREE Domino’s Pizza!

In the run-up to Valentine’s Day, pizza giant Domino’s has a deliciously-tempting special offer for couples.

As staying in is the new going out, ordering a takeaway has become a much-looked-for-to event each week. For pizza fans, the most popular days to order this tasty treat is at the weekend or on a Tuesday, as Domino’s runs it Two for Tuesday Deal – but imagine having Two for Tuesday running for FIVE DAYS a week?

For Valentines week, Domino’s has made Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays a Tuesday, for one week only because from this Sunday pizza lovers will be able to order a Domino’s and will receive another one completely FREE!

Domino’s – the UK’s leading pizza brand – launches its buy-one-get-one-free offer this weekend on Sunday 7th February until Thursday 11th.

So grab your boyfriend, girlfriend, husband, wife or live-in lover and simply order one mouth-watering, freshly handcrafted Domino’s pizza for yourself and receive one completely free for them to enjoy, using the code: DOUBLEUP You can order online at www.dominos.co.uk or on the app.

This offer is available on medium and large pizzas. Participating stores include: Arbroath; Dundee City Quay; Dundee Douglasfield; Dundee Panmurefield Village; and Dundee Angus Ct (Kingsway).