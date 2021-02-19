SPONSORED: Abertay offers free short courses to people in Dundee and throughout Scotland

Abertay’s previous short courses on Digital Marketing, introduced in 2020, were so popular they were oversubscribed and had to be run twice.

There are now seven courses covering the themes of Digital Business and Managing Change.

The new courses are open to people of all ages and require no technical expertise or academic entry requirements.

People can sign up whether they are in work, self-employed, furloughed or have been made redundant. The courses are particularly useful for people who are working or want to find work in small and medium sized businesses or in the charity sector.

Those interested can find out more and sign up online via Abertay University’s website.

The courses are 100% online and include some live tuition sessions with Abertay academic experts.

Each course lasts two weeks and can be studied flexibly around home schooling, work or family life, and those who miss a live session because of other commitments can catch up by watching recordings.

Dr Kathy-Ann Fletcher, course coordinator and lecturer at the university’s School of Business, Law and Social Sciences, said the global pandemic has caused many people to want to learn new skills in their existing job or take the first steps towards a new career path.

She said: “Covid-19 has dealt an enormous blow to many sectors and we want to help local individuals and companies bounce back through these upskilling courses.

“They are fully funded by the Scottish Funding Council in response to recognised skills shortages which is why we can offer them free to applicants.”

The courses run from March to July. People are free to book one of them, all of them or anything in between.

Abertay’s Digital Business and Managing Change courses consist of:

Making your Customer Interactions Digital (starts 8 March)

Implementing Digital Solutions (starts 29 March)

Understanding the Cybersecurity Threat (starts 19 April)

Understanding Transformational Change in a Digital World (starts 10 May)

Opportunities and Threats in Managing Change (starts 31 May)

Transformational Leadership in a Changing World (starts 21 June)

Contemporary Approaches to Organisational Change (starts 12 July)

