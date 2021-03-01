SPONSORED: Discover Work Dundee celebrates Scottish Apprenticeship Week

It’s Scottish Apprenticeship Week – and Discover Work Dundee is here to help you find an apprenticeship to kickstart your career.

Discover Work Dundee is an employability partnership involving Dundee City Council, Remploy Scotland, Dundee and Angus College, the Department for Work and Pensions, the NHS, Developing Young Workforce and Skills Development Scotland.

These key organisations work together to provide services and support to people looking for work.

And during Scottish Apprenticeship Week, March 1-5, the focus is on showcasing the positive impact apprenticeships have on individuals, employers and the economy.

Build an exciting career

For individuals, an apprenticeship is a great way to develop your career and earn while you learn – as Alix Finlayson did through a series of Dundee City Council apprenticeships.

First Alix completed a Modern Apprenticeship (MA) in Business & Admin after leaving school. Then, after successfully completing her SVQ 3 she became a full Community Planning Assistant. During this time, she was offered another MA in Digital Applications Support to further develop her digital skills.

She is now undertaking a Graduate Apprenticeship in Business Management, working towards her BA (Hons). She says: “I am enjoying it. Being able to continue working full time and, at the same time undertake this learning opportunity is extremely useful, it allows me to understand a lot of elements of the Dundee City Council as a business whilst understanding a number of topics in the business environment.”

While working full-time and studying requires a lot of effort, ongoing support from her employer has helped. Alix says: “My Line Manager and Mentor have been so great in keeping me on target and also making sure I am making enough time. For someone who never considered University as an option, the benefits of this course mean I can further my learning whilst also continuing to gain the experience of working.”

Find an apprenticeship in Dundee

Discover Work Dundee is keen to highlight the range of apprenticeships currently available across the city.

This includes Dundee City Council MA opportunities in Social Services (CYR) SVQ3, Social Care & Health SVQ 2 & 3, Business & Admin SVQ 2 & 3 and IT and Telecomms.

Dundee and Angus College also offers a range of MAs. One of their apprentices stated: “I enjoyed the practical skills I learned and I gained lots of transferable skills. An apprenticeship can open up so many opportunities.”

Other MA opportunities with NHS Tayside include Health & Social Care Services, Digital Applications, Instrumentation and Business Admin.

Find out more about available apprenticeships through Discover Work Dundee.