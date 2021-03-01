SPONSORED: Start Your Story at the North East Scotland College virtual open day

North East Scotland College (NESCol) has announced plans for its latest online open day – with an invitation to ‘Start Your Story’ by applying for a course starting in 2021 as part of the event on Wednesday 17 March.

The college – with its three main campuses located in Aberdeen city centre, Altens and Fraserburgh – has a range of full-time, part-time and distance learning opportunities.

Applications for full-time courses starting in August are open now and academic staff have already begun interviewing candidates for places.

‘Start Your Story’ is the college’s theme for 2021 and NESCol will be continuing to highlight the inspirational experiences of past and present students in the weeks and months ahead.

Those stories are at the heart of an innovative digital prospectus, the second version of which will be launched to coincide with the open day.

The event is open to everyone from 3-7pm – visit the open day page to register.

Visitors will be able to chat to subject specialists, find out more about NESCol courses and facilities, get guidance on applications, funding and travel as well as take part in one of two live question and answer sessions designed to give a flavour of college life.

Principal Neil Cowie said: “We’re in the midst of a busy and productive session, with students and staff adapting fantastically to the unique circumstances of the past year.

“Interest in all that NESCol has to offer has remained strong and we are looking forward to opening the virtual doors for all those who are keen to begin or continue their studies with us this year.

“The online open day will provide an excellent opportunity to find out more about the college and to get any help needed with applications, funding or support.

“Planning for a new year is always an exciting time. Our curriculum is constantly evolving, with new and updated courses developed to meet the needs of industry and give students the best chance of rewarding careers.

“We also continue to innovate in course delivery to ensure an engaging and nurturing experience for all of our students.”

Whether considering next steps after school, preparing to learn additional skills, embarking on a career change or simply looking to try something different – there has never been a better time to ‘Start Your Story’ at NESCol.

Visit the college’s open day page to register.

*Photos taken prior to current restrictions and distancing measures