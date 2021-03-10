SPONSORED: High School of Dundee to host virtual open day in March

They can’t have you on-site just yet, but the High School of Dundee would still love to show you around, giving you a flavour of how they can help to unlock your child’s potential.

Aiming to educate the whole child, the High School of Dundee identifies their strengths and tailors opportunities to inspire them both now and beyond their school years.

The High School of Dundee approach

The High School of Dundee recognises that each child is different, with something special to bring to the world. Choice is paramount in enabling young people to achieve their potential and the school continues to offer 25 subjects at Higher level and 22 at Advanced Higher level.

By building timetables to reflect their pupils’ preferences, they ensure no pupil is restricted in their subject choices. In S3, pupils can still take eight subjects for two-year National 5 courses.

In the junior years, the school prioritises a love of learning, while developing core educational skills, with English and Maths at the forefront of all they do. The pupils also learn Science, History and Geography as discrete subjects. Specialist subject teaching from specialist staff is built into the junior years’ curriculum for Music, Drama, Art, Sport, IT, Modern Languages and Home Economics.

In both junior and senior years, the High School of Dundee’s Learning Support Team is committed to providing tailored support for all pupils who have any additional support needs (such as dyslexia) to enable them to achieve their potential and enjoy all aspects of their learning.

The school aims to discover and nurture pupils’ innate talents and offers around 100 co-curricular activities to allow pupils to explore their interests and develop their passions.

A nurturing environment

The High School of Dundee strives to be inclusive and respectful, so that pupils feel supported and encouraged to be themselves and realise their potential. As the country returns to in-school learning, the school is working hard on their own plans to ensure that they prioritise the wellbeing of the whole community.

Both the pupils and staff of the High School of Dundee are looking forward to being reunited with friends and colleagues and learning alongside each other once again. Their plans will be on the school’s website shortly.

In addition to all primary children being in school from 15 March, it is the school’s goal to welcome back as many senior pupils as possible, as soon as possible. The safety of students and staff is, however, the overriding concern.

During the autumn term, the school introduced a range of enhanced safety and hygiene measures, increased the teaching space available and implemented a number of logistical and organisational changes to allow a full timetable to operate. They will, again, be taking all necessary steps to keep pupils and staff safe this time round.

A fully blended learning experience will continue to be offered to all pupils should they require to learn from home in the context of COVID- 19.

The school Rector, Lise Hudson, said: “Education isn’t just about preparing young people for the future, it’s also about giving them the very best learning environment right now.

“We want our young people to be happy, confident learners, at all times and in all situations and we give our all to achieve that goal.

“We recognise that as our pupils return to school, and experience another change in routine, they may well experience anxiety and lack of confidence.

“We will be paying close attention to the wellbeing of all of our pupils as we continue to respond to their needs.”

Join the virtual event

Join the High School of Dundee for their Virtual Open Morning on Saturday 20 March 2021 for the chance to join in on virtual tours and Q&A sessions and explore the junior years, the senior years and the nursery.

Preregistration is required. You can do so here.

If you have any questions regarding the High School of Dundee, contact their admissions team via email: admissions@highschoolofdundee.org.uk.