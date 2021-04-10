Sunday, April 11th 2021 Show Links
RAB MCNEIL: I’ve tidied up the kitchen, but what about the sitting room?

by Rab McNeil
April 10 2021, 8.47am
© Shutterstock / S_PhotoRab has decluttered his kitchen. Order is temporarily restored.
Rab has decluttered his kitchen. Order is temporarily restored.

COME with me to space, dear readers. No, not that space. Not ooter space. I mean the newly created space on my kitchen floor. It’s the final frontier for bold adventurers!

It’s a newly cleared area, and tidying it made me think about all this “decluttering” malarkey.

Is that still a thing? Generally, I catch up with fads as they’re fading. To explain: the kitchen floor is the size of a football pitch. Not much use to me. It’s not as if I entertain huge parties of folk. Indeed, the number of people who’ve sat at my dinner table comes to, let me see, oh yes: none.

But the floor space comes in handy for projects, and so was home to several pots of paint lying on blue protective sheets; a chair for painting; a barbell; some planks of wood; and an electric saw. Delivery folks opening my kitchen door to leave parcels have doubtless formed the impression that my whole house is one big man-cave.

But it’s ma hoose, and I’ll do what I want with it. That is to say, I will make it one big, unholy mess.

The kitchen table itself is piled high with unopened bank statements, newspapers, five buttons off something (can’t remember what), the constituent parts of a broken electric plug, a plastic skipping rope for hypothetical exercise, three paperbacks, and an embarrassing number of bottles for recycling.

Neighbours reported seeing a mushroom cloud over the house.

I decided to clear the lot, but only because I was going to have a visitor. A tradesman, to boot. One day, the cooker just stopped working. I tried fixing it myself which, in a surprise development, resulted in a big bang at the socket. Neighbours reported seeing a mushroom cloud over the house. So I’ll need to get an electrician in.

The plan was to clean the cooker and surrounding area but I decided to spruce up the entire kitchen. And – d’you know what? – it looked far better afterwards. It really did: spacious, airy, tidy.

I think the idea of decluttering is that the same feelings will then transfer to your heid. However, the chances of decluttering my onion are remote.

Still, if I couldn’t do my cranium, at least I could do the rest of the house. Some day. Not yet. I’m sitting in the lounge, or lounging in the sitting room, as I write and, yep, it’s a mess.

Now there’s the sitting room floor…

It has another big floor, which is currently home to two guitar amplifiers, a multi-effects pedal, two big piles of old photographs that I’ve been meaning to sort, and a throw that’s supposed to cover up the shabby sofa but which always finds its way to the floor, where I just leave it, as it seems happy there.

Even the sofa, upon which few have sat, has four electric guitars on it. I tried putting all this guitar gubbins in the back room, but kept bringing it through to play in the sitting room (warmer).

The guitars are a waste of space: I still can’t work out which end of the instrument you’re supposed to blow into.

So, I’ll make a start on all this mess next week or the week after, weather permitting and if I can find a window in my busy schedule, what with a hammock to lie in and everything.