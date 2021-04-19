SPONSORED: Independent Dundee business will help you get on your bike!

The weather is (slowly) starting to get better, restrictions are lifting and we are all ready to get back out into the great outdoors. And if you want to do something a bit different, why not hire a bike?

Dundee Cycle Hire Centre is a family run local, independent bike hire shop. The shop is located in City Quay, making the beautiful waterfront area of Dundee the start and end of your journey.

For the past five years they have been hiring superior quality electric and traditional bikes to customers who want to get back on a bike.

The hire service they provide is carried out with a friendly personal touch, with hygiene and safety in mind. Bikes can only be hired from the shop and they are fully sanitised and safety checked before and after each hire.

They have traditional and e-bikes available, a variety of frame styles and sizes to suit most riders and the staff are available to adjust the bike to suit their needs. Safety equipment like helmets, locks, pannier bags and ponchos are provided at no extra cost, so you can enjoy your experience whatever the weather.

Hire e-bikes all come fully charged to maximise your experience and fun. And so that the whole family can enjoy the day, they also have child seats, trailers and even a dog trailer!

As a local company, they are familiar with the many beauty spots and sights Dundee has to offer, so if you are looking for a nice spot to take your bikes, the friendly staff are on hand to point you in the right direction. (Cycle maps are also available.)

This year, the hire centre will be starting to offer e-bike guided tours, so you can really get to see all the hidden gems in the City of Discovery.

And the best part is that Dundee Cycle Hire Centre has set prices for hires, with no hidden charges and a minimum hire time of two hours.

To find out more about hiring a bike, visit their website.