SPONSORED: Check out what’s on at Perth’s newly reopened museum and art galleries

On April 30th, Perth Museum and Art Gallery and The Fergusson Gallery reopened doors and welcomed back visitors to a range of exciting exhibitions.

The venues, run by Culture Perth and Kinross, remain free to enter and have lots to offer both new and returning visitors.

One exhibition not-be-missed at Perth Museum and Art Gallery is City Hall Generations – Making MyMuseum. Curated by MyMuseum volunteers, this celebrates the various iconic events from Perth City Hall’s past, including roller skate discos, teddy bear picnics, Margaret Thatcher and wrestling matches.

The following exhibitions are also waiting to welcome visitors to Perth Museum and Art Gallery:

Closer to home – Philip Braham. Paintings and photographs inspired by the artist’s recent move from Edinburgh to Crieff.

An exploration of shopping in Perth through the years. Several Beatrix Potter fungi studies in watercolour, together with some of her photographs taken while holidaying in Perthshire, will also be on display.

An exploration of shopping in Perth through the years. Several Beatrix Potter fungi studies in watercolour, together with some of her photographs taken while holidaying in Perthshire, will also be on display.

Meanwhile, don’t forget to stop by The Fergusson Gallery to visit two new exhibitions:

A Scottish Colourist. An exploration of the links between JD Fergusson and his fellow Scottish Colourists, Samuel Peploe, George Leslie Hunter and Francis Cadell.

A closer look at JD Fergusson's interwar period, which was to become one of his most productive and creative episodes.

An exciting new start for Culture Perth and Kinross

The reopening of Perth Museum and Art Gallery and The Fergusson Gallery is cause for celebration, not only for staff but also for visitors looking to enjoy a culture-packed summer and some fantastic free exhibitions.

Helen Smout, Chief Executive, said: “I’m delighted we can welcome our visitors back with such a strong programme this year.

“The team are excited to present a very diverse range of exhibitions including content for those people wishing to explore the history of the region or those seeking to immerse themselves in some contemporary art.

“With our fantastic free activity packs for children, there is a lot to keep everyone entertained on their visit and we are all excited to welcome visitors back into our venues.”

Culture Perth and Kinross is also looking ahead! It’s pleased to announce two new exhibitions coming to Perth Museum and Art Gallery later in the year; All Aboard! will explore the heyday of rail travel and ROMANS: Edge of Empire will look at the Roman Empire.

There is a range of measures in place to help keep staff and venue visitors safe, including hand sanitisers and one way systems. For those unable to visit Culture Perth and Kinross in person, content and events will also be running online.

For further information on all exhibitions, visit the Culture Perth and Kinross website here.