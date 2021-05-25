SPONSORED: St Andrews’ iconic wedding venue is ready for you

As one of Scotland’s most renowned wedding venues, overlooking the most iconic golf course on the planet, it may be hard to imagine The Old Course Hotel, Golf Resort and Spa improving on its interior and exterior spaces.

The iconic hotel is nearing the end of a series of extreme renovations, however, including refurbished wedding venue spaces, the introduction of a penthouse, new guest rooms and an additional restaurant and bar.

Set for completion in July 2021, ahead of The Open in 2022 which will be held on the Old Course, the hotel will be able to offer much more extensive wedding ceremonies and receptions.

For weddings, its largest events space, The Hall of Champions, now offers a flexible space with natural light, complete with its own entrance for the bride and groom’s arrival. It features floor-to-ceiling glass doors that open onto an outdoor terrace, with views over the golf course, ideal for drinks receptions.

The Hall of Champions seats 450 guests, making it perfect for larger wedding ceremonies, receptions or even traditional ceilidhs once lockdown restrictions ease this summer. The space can be used as one large venue or split into smaller rooms, should couples wish to have a smaller celebration.

Situated alongside the golf course, The Conservatory has been extended to allow for a wider and longer aisle for couples. With capacity for up to 190 guests, it has been upgraded with newly renovated windows and roof and features glass doors at both ends with steps leading to the surrounding garden grounds for drinks receptions.

The décor is neutral and light throughout all wedding spaces, allowing brides and/or grooms to customise the venue to complement their own personal theme.

The backdrops to your photographs are sure to be spectacular should you choose to be wed at The Old Course Hotel. The stunning West Sands beach and Fife’s beautiful coastline is only five minutes away, as well as the picturesque, historical town of St Andrews.

For keen golfers, the Championship The Duke’s Course – within close proximity and owned by the Old Course Hotel – boasts panoramic views of St Andrews and its coastline. Available to play all year round, it is an 18-hole course, set up as two loops of nine holes. Five separate tee positions on each hole offers both flexibility in course length and appeals to golfers at all golf levels.

St Andrews is the ultimate romantic destination, and the Old Course Hotel, Golf Resort and Spa offers a truly iconic setting, overlooking the world renowned Old Course, the Swilcan Bridge and the stunning West Sands beach.

The perfect backdrop to your special day.

Old Course Hotel, Golf Resort & Spa is available for exclusive venue hire upon request. For further information and packages, visit the hotel website or to book a show round directly, click here.