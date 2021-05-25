SPONSORED: Enjoy an action-packed summer at Dundee’s water sports park

Foxlake Dundee, the adventure park on the city’s waterfront, unveils an expansion plan and new name – Wild Shore Dundee.

Wild Shore Dundee, which offers various sports including cable wakeboarding, is unveiling a £30k expansion plan. This will see the creation of a spectator seating area, additional changing facilities and a new kit storage unit.

The new name will also bring the park in line with the company’s three sites south of the border; Wild Shore Delamere, Wild Shore New Brighton and Wild Shore Liverpool.

The five-star VisitScotland attraction has been making a big splash in Dundee since it opened in 2017.

Visitors are able to practise wakeboarding, one of the world’s fastest growing water sports, stand up paddle boarding, Ringo Rides and Scotland’s largest Aqua Park – a 600sqm floating assault course.

Here’s more information on the activities you can enjoy at Wild Shore Dundee this summer.

Scotland’s largest aqua park

This giant inflatable assault course spans 600sqm and features 18 obstacles like the Moon Jump, Neptune’s Steps, The Tire Run and the 3.8m high Mighty Mount Rainer.

Your balance and coordination will certainly be tested as you attempt to make your way past the various obstacles – without falling in!

It’s suitable for thrill seekers aged eight and above, with 24 people allowed on the course at one time.

Wakeboarding

Wakeboarding is one of the fastest growing water sports – see what all the fuss is about with lessons at Wild Shore Dundee.

An overhead cable will pull you along the surface of the water, giving a similar feeling as snowboarding. Fully qualified instructors will keep you right and provide one-to-one instruction, with lessons suitable for beginners as well as those more experienced who are looking to practise.

Ringo Ride

Take turns tearing up and down the length of City Quay on inflatables! You’ll feel every bump and splash along the way.

This is the perfect add-on activity to get one final thrill on a fun-filled day out.

Paddleboarding

Have you ever fancied trying stand up paddleboarding? You can book a lesson at Wild Shore Dundee.

For the more experienced, you can hire a board and venture out on your own.

Wild swimming

Open Water Swimming sessions will be running weekly. It’s a safe environment to enjoy wild swimming, while still under supervision from qualified and experienced staff.

Discover Wild Shore Dundee

Manager Zak Hegarty said: “This is an exciting time for us as we reopen for the season and welcome visitors back with our expansion plans, including the creation of a spectator seating area, and unveil our new name, Wild Shore Dundee.

“Whether you fancy an adrenalin-charged session on our giant inflatable playground, wakeboarding or Stand Up Paddleboarding, you’re guaranteed a great, fun-filled action-packed day out with friends and family in the heart of city.

“We are fully accessible and inclusive, regardless of ability, and Waterski & Wakeboard Scotland accredited with a team of highly skilled and trained coaches and staff on board who are all really looking forward to welcoming our visitors back and making sure they leave with a big smile on their face!”

Find out more about the activities on offer at Wild Shore Dundee and start planning your action-packed summer here.