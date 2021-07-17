Fiona Armstrong: Replacing the battlebus isn’t as straightforward as you think when there are four-legged friends to take into account

My car is an old battle bus. A BMW four-wheel drive, the thing has served me well for several years.

But now there is a problem.

The engine is making a growling noise. It is something to do with a box. Those of you who mechanically minded will know what that means.

Anyhow, this is the third time it has been into the garage for one problem or another.

And it is becoming clear that the repairs are going to cost more than the vehicle is worth.

So, once again, it is time to look for something new.

When I say new, in the forty-five years that I have been driving, I have never driven a car from the showroom.

But I have had a variety of motors. In the young, carefree days – remember those? – there were the two fun, but rusty, VW Beetles.

Then there was dark blue Triumph Herald. It had a slightly ripped soft top and driving in the rain was not always recommended.

After which came the little red Spitfire. Which was always breaking down. Although racing along with the hood back it was a head-turner.

As was the British racing green Jaguar XJS. At twelve miles to the gallon (on a good day) that one nearly bankrupted me.

Of course, when family, dogs, and fishing came along, it was time to be sensible.

The Renault and two Volvo estates were followed by a battered Range Rover.

Then there were the Subarus, one silver, one green. Both given by the chief when he moved onto something different.

You can see that as far as car makes go, I am rather flighty. Neither have I been fussy about what I drive.

All these vehicles were second-hand. And some came with more miles on the clock than others. Yet they were all new to me.

This time, I know I should be thinking electric.

But we live deep in the countryside. And until they get the charging points sorted out…

No, electric will come next time.

On this occasion it will still be petrol. And I am thinking small. A nice little run-around that will be fuel efficient and economical to drive and tax

So perhaps a Fiat. Or a Mini? Or what about a Toyota Aygo?

As I trawl through internet car sites, the motoring world is my oyster. Or is it?

Because whatever is decided on, it has to be big enough to cart around a Spaniel and a Norfolk Terrier. And on a very busy day, even a Chow Chow.

Getting the MacNaughties into the back of a small car is going to be tricky. So perhaps I should go something bigger and more dog friendly.

Like an Aston Martin which comes with pet pack, bumper protector, and portable dog washer.

From Mini to Aston Martin… Oh, what fun!

As I look there appear to be millions of used cars on offer.

Decisions, decisions. The simplest thing is to take a trip to the saleroom…