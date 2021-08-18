Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, August 18th 2021 Show Links
SponsoredLifestyle

SPONSORED: Get tickets for Land Rover Blair Castle International Horse Trials 2021

By Courier Commercial
August 18 2021, 9.07am Updated: August 18 2021, 9.12am
Post Thumbnail

High calibre entries have been flooding in for the Land Rover Blair Castle Horse International Trials, and organisers have just confirmed an increase in permitted visitor numbers.

A massive 12,000 spectators can now attend the event on both the Saturday and the Sunday!

Riding are Oliver Townend, Tom McEwen and Ros Canter

Recently back from the Tokyo Olympics, team gold medal winners Oliver Townend and Tom McEwen bring seven and four rides respectively to the Blair castle horse trials 2021, while travelling reserve and reigning World Champion, Ros Canter, has four horses running.

Assistant Director Nicky Townshend commented: “We have been working hard to gain approval for an increase in spectator numbers for some time.

“To finally hear that this application has been approved is fantastic news and bodes well for a truly exciting weekend of sport which can be enjoyed by more people than we felt might be possible this time last week.”

The beautiful Blair Castle

Shopping experiences

As well as the various equestrian competitions, which also include showing and show jumping, visitors to the Blair castle horse trials 2021 can enjoy excellent shopping opportunities within the newly created ‘Heart of the Highlands’ area, supported by local, independent retailers.

Have a browse and pick up something special to remember the weekend.

Food and drink

A feast of new catering options will also be on-site, with a variety of cuisine like never before. Blair Castle are also host to VIP Afternoon Teas on Thursday and Friday, which include private parking, a castle tour and a single day ticket to the horse trials.

For those seeking a decadent evening dinner to conclude their experience, The Tullibardine Restaurant is providing two or three course menus accompanied by a well-stocked bar.

On Friday evening Persie Gin are also offering their annual ticket only Charity Gin Tasting in support of the event’s official charity, The Sandpiper Trust.

Blair Castle International Horse Trials 2021
Buy your tickets the iconic event today.

Extra tickets available

Additional season and weekend tickets are now available, plus single day tickets for both Saturday and Sunday, with some availability for Thursday and Friday.  Parking must also be purchased separately to an entry ticket.

Unfortunately, there is no more capacity in either the campsite or the members marquee.

Find out which tickets can be purchased through the website.

 

 

