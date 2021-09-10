Choosing the right university can be a daunting prospect. There are lots of institutions and courses to consider, and it could even be your first time staying away from home. That’s why it’s important to make sure the universities you’re interested in – and where they’re located – are a good fit.

One of the simplest ways to help you navigate this sea of unfamiliarity is by attending a university Open Day.

Whether you’re a school leaver, currently studying at college or a mature student looking for a career change, Abertay University in Dundee could tick all the boxes.

Although perhaps best known for its Hacking and Computer Games degrees (Abertay has been Europe’s top institution for video games education since 2016), there are many more strings to its bow. From criminology to civil engineering and forensic sciences to food, there’s a wide range of degree courses available to everyone who wants to begin their further education journey in 2022.

Abertay University Online Open Days

If you’re curious about whether Abertay is right for you – and why it was ranked as the UK University of the Year for Teaching Quality 2021 – then you should take advantage of the upcoming Online Open Days happening at the end of this month (September 29) and next month (October 30).

Click here to visit Abertay University virtually.

What can you expect from the Online Open Day?

There are many reasons to experience an Online Open Day at Abertay. Here’s what the university has planned for the events on September 29 and October 30:

When you arrive, you’ll be welcome by staff and students at a virtual reception (just as you would if visiting in person)

Embark on a virtual tour the university campus and library, without even leaving your own home

Ask course leaders and teaching staff the important questions you want answered

Chat to students online to find out what it’s really like living and studying in this vibrant city

Watch video footage of Abertay and Dundee as you contemplate studying here

Living in Dundee

Just like Abertay University itself, the city in which it’s located is also very friendly. In fact, in 2019, Dundee was named one of the “top 10 friendliest cities in the UK” (The Big Lunch, 2019).

With a £1bn redevelopment of its stunning waterfront well underway, it’s little wonder the City of Discovery has also been named the “best place to live in Scotland” (Sunday Times Guide, 2019). Studying at Abertay gives you a chance to be part of an exciting and vibrant city, become an honourary Dundonian, and immerse yourself in student life in the fourth largest city in Scotland.

And you will never feel out of place in Dundee, as it’s reported by the World Population Review that around one in every seven people you meet on the streets of Dundee is a student!

To discover more about the award-winning institution of Abertay, sign up to one of two Online Open Days on September 29 or October 30 here.