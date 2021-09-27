Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle

9 Cross-stitch designs to try this autumn

By DC Thomson Shop
September 27 2021, 12.06pm
autumn cross-stitch designs
Tackle some beautiful cross-stitch designs this autumn.

Based on beautiful watercolour paintings from John Clayton, we start with a “bonnie” design capturing one of the Scottish Highland’s most famous landmarks.

All featured kits arrive with easy-to-follow instructions, pre-sorted and carded stranded cottons and aida fabric.

1. Bonnie Prince Charlie’s Monument

Bonnie Prince Charlie Monument Cross Stitch

Standing close to Glenfinnan Viaduct, this monument stands in the area where Charles Edward Stuart or “Bonnie Prince Charlie” raised his standard, marking the start of the 1745 Jacobite rebellion.

This first design captures the historic setting beautifully.

Click to view on our Shop

2. Mountain Stream

Mountain Stream Cross Stitch Design

Another picturesque scene, a gentle stream flowing down from the mountains takes centre stage in our next design.

Skirted by trees and thick green foliage, this is a wonderfully calming scene to try your hand at this autumn.

Click to view on our Shop

3. Autumn Reflections Bridge

Autumn Reflections Cross Stitch Design

A scene full of autumnal colour, this beautiful design is full of intricate little details bringing the design to life.

Spot birds gliding just over the water, a bridge lying off into the distance with trees hugging the riverside.

Click to view on our Shop

4. Mountains and Lake

Mountains and Lake Cross Stitch Design

Shadowy mountains stand over a scenic lake in our next design full of greenery and calm blue waters.

Click to view on our Shop

5. Autumn Light Stag

Autumn Light Stag Cross Stitch Design

A lone Stag stands in a clearing skirted by woodland.

Quite cinematic and a scene easy to imagine taking place during “Golden Hour” in the Scottish wilderness.

Click to view on our Shop

6. Calm Waters

Calm Waters Cross Stitch Design

A small boat following the shoreline catches the eye in our next design.

Mustard orange sails stand out immediately in a scene full of contrasting natural colour.

Click to view on our Shop

7. Windmill

Windmill Cross Stitch Design

A lovely country scene; a traditional windmill and neighbouring home are the only signs of civilisation in our next design.

Click to view on our Shop

8. Lakeside Village

Lakeside Cross Stitch Design

Looking down a village path, a tall church stands high above surrounding buildings.

Close by, a scenic lake skirted by mountains is just visible.

Click to view on our Shop

9. Ford Way

Ford Way Cross Stitch Design

Our final countryside scene is perfect for gifting or displaying in your home, featuring a charming cottage, bridge, and a bevy of swans.

Click to view on our Shop

Browse our Cross Stitch Collection

Start exploring our full Cross Stitch range here.

Click here for more information.

[[brand_name]] logo

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[button_text]]

More from The Courier