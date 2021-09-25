Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
COLLECTOR’S CORNER: Tea set illustrating George Kinloch’s election victory sold at discount

By Norman Watson
September 25 2021, 1.00pm
A tea set depicting Dundee radical George Kinloch.
With the Courier HQ at the north end, one of DC Thomson’s original offices at the south, and its former printing presses and editorial offices in Bank Street mid-way between the two, Dundee’s Reform Street has been on my internal Sat Nav for four decades now.

Reform Street was named after the 1832 Reform Act, which took George Kinloch to Westminster as Dundee’s first-ever Member of Parliament.

Kinloch had been outlawed after leading a mob of 10,000 on Magdalen Green protesting against the Peterloo massacre of 1819. His speech on Parliamentary reform was reported in full.

Fleeing

With the near certainty of being arrested and sentenced for sedition, he fled to France. After the necessary political upheaval his sentence was rescinded and he was despatched to Parliament with popular support.

Kinloch was thus elevated to local stardom and he is remembered today not only by a fine statue outside the McManus Galleries and Dundee streets named in his honour – but on Great Reform Bill commemorative ceramics.

Illustrated is a pearlware teabowl and saucer, c1832, printed in black with a named transfer-printed portrait above an inscription detailing Kinloch’s flight from the country and subsequent election victory for Dundee.

Mortgage Place

Estimated at £100 to £150 at Woolley & Wallis in Salisbury, it was knocked down for £90, possibly reflecting its slight restoration.

Incidentally, many radicals were disillusioned at the restrictive nature of the Reform Act, which allowed only one in seven adult males to vote.

Consequently, not everybody was happy with the name of Dundee’s new street. Some councillors proposed to call it Mortgage Place – in allusion to the money borrowed to pay for it!

