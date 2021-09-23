SPONSORED: Warm homes boost for Dundee

Householders in Dundee will benefit from reduced energy bills and free energy efficiency measures this winter, thanks to Scarf’s new home energy advice project which launched earlier this year.

Local energy efficiency and environmental charity, Scarf, was awarded £400,000 from Ofgem’s Energy Industry Voluntary Redress Scheme, to deliver hands on fuel bill support and energy efficiency measures to home owners and private tenants in the city for the next two years.

The project, which launched in April this year, has started work to secure a dedicated team of home energy advisors for the city. The highly trained team of advisors will provide one to one support to residents who are looking for help lowering their fuel bills, switching tariffs and reducing their fuel debt. As well as drawing on the expertise within Scarf the advisors will join forces with community groups and charities already operating in Dundee.

By partnering up with existing organisations and energy efficiency programmes in the area such as Home Energy Scotland, DEEAP, food banks and employment services this new project is helping to educate and support householders out of fuel poverty.

David Mackay acting CEO at Scarf said: “We were delighted to be able to extend our services into Dundee thanks to the Redress Scheme. The project has got off to a great start and we are now looking to extend our front-line team to provide the support Dundee residents need.

“Our advisors provide free telephone and in-home support, which is designed to educate and support householders on a journey out of fuel poverty. The ability to provide low cost energy efficiency measures such as LED light bulbs and radiator foils also ensures practical improvements take place, further reducing energy use in the property.

“Advisors help householders with referrals into local and national energy improvement schemes, such as Warmer Homes Scotland, which will bring health, environmental and energy efficiency benefits to the home.”

The current team has already helped support residents with Warm Home Discount scheme applications, looked at tariff changes and supplier switching and handed up many of the energy efficiency devises available free of charge when householders arrange a home visit.

Scarf is a charity and social enterprise with offices in Aberdeen and Dundee. Current programmes of work involve the delivery of the prestigious Home Energy Scotland contract in the North East, and the coordination of an in-home local energy advice service in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Angus and Perth & Kinross.