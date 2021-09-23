SPONSORED: 4 Perthshire businesses you have to try for your next meal out

Looking to try something new the next time you treat yourself to a meal out?

Nicoll’s Steakhouse

Colin and his partner Kirsty opened Perth’s Nicoll’s Steakhouse in July this year. And it has been all systems go ever since.

Indeed, Colin had his very own butchers in Perth before deciding to open the steakhouse.

Weekends are booking out in their 100 seater restaurant; tables are turned two or three times a night to accommodate keen customers.

Can’t get a weekend ticket? They have midweek offers, including two Sirloin steaks with garnishes and a bottle of wine for only £30 per person.

And they recently launched an exciting lunch menu. For those not wanting to indulge in a full steak for lunch, Nicoll’s Steak Pie, Gammon Steak, Steak Ciabatta, Club Sandwich, Chicken Goujons, Lasagne and Cottage Pie all feature on the main course list, All at just £9 each!

Add in a starter or dessert for £4 – or both for £7.

Nicoll’s Steakhouse needs to be on your list of restaurants to try. But book sooner rather than later, or you could be waiting weeks to try out this amazing new venue!

Blasta

A new gem opened in Stanley by David during the summer of 2020, this cosy restaurant provides a real intimate atmosphere. And as it has an open kitchen, you can watch the magic happen while waiting on your meal.

David’s experience in working in such kitchens as Torridon, Fonab Castle and Martin Wharts, as well as work experience in two and three Michelin starred restaurants in New York and the Netherlands, has given him the perfect base for starting his own venture – Blasta.

Blasta – Gaelic for tasty – focusses on high quality and locally sourced produce.

The tasting menu is certainly the one to look out for. The variety on offer has some of the finest foods from around the globe and is created using the best Scottish ingredients David can get his hands on.

Blasta is a truly unique venue and you can taste the quality of ingredients in every dish.

And as a fully licenced restaurant, their wines have been chosen to compliment each dish, enhancing your meal, whether it is lunch or dinner.

They are currently only open on Sundays, but with plans of re-opening Friday, Saturday and Sunday for lunch and dinner.

Get in touch to book a table, you will not regret it.

The Craft Diner

If you have driven along the stretch of the A9 which passes Dunkeld and Birnam, you may have noticed an intriguing shipping container next to the train station which joins the two towns.

The Craft Diner, run by Orkun Cevik, former executive chef at the Dunkeld House Hotel, has been serving up burgers using his “secret recipe” for a while now. And they have become increasingly popular with customers.

The idea came when Orkun lost his job at the local hotel as a result of the pandemic, and he longed for a new venture that would allow him to continue his passion of cooking good-quality food.

The burgers have been a huge hit from people far and wide, with more than 600 burgers sold in the opening three weeks alone.

Orkun’s burgers aren’t all that feature on the menu, however. The Craft Diner also offers Fish Finger Butties, Jamaican Jerk Flank Burritos and Turkish Red Lentil Kofte.

There are many scenic walks and impressive views to take in around Perthshire. If you decide to visit, be sure to fuel up at The Craft Diner. You won’t be disappointed.

Mhor Coffee

Mhor Coffee opened in November 2020 and is a family business with a love of coffee at its heart.

The Scandi-style café on Kinnoull Street is a perfect city centre spot to enjoy an artisan roasted coffee and a freshly baked cake. Especially after the hustle and bustle of a day’s shopping in Perth.

They have the freshest sandwiches served on delicious baguettes, seriously flavoursome home-made soup and, of course, the famous Sconezones.

Mhor Coffee also offers a choice of guest artisan coffee roasts and seasonal syrups to spruce up your caffeine fix, exploring a world of coffee tastes and serves.

This destination is perfect to spend time chilling with a book, hanging out with friends, catching up with family or even for work meet-ups.

They are also dog friendly; pawsome pals always get fussed over at Mhor, with a very special biscuit tin reserved specifically for your four legged friend

We hope you are as excited as we are about the ever improving Perthshire food and drink scene.

