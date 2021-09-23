Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
SPONSORED: 4 Perthshire businesses you have to try for your next meal out

By Courier Commercial
September 23 2021, 2.11pm Updated: September 24 2021, 12.57pm
Looking to try something new the next time you treat yourself to a meal out?

Over the past year, Perthshire’s food and drink scene has expanded quite considerably. There are a number of fresh, far out places to try, and we have compiled a list of our all time favourites.

These businesses pull out all the stops for their customers, offering unique food and delicious drinks in chic and stylish settings.

Each establishment should feature your upcoming weekend plans, but which will you try first?

Nicoll’s Steakhouse

Colin and his partner Kirsty opened Perth’s Nicoll’s Steakhouse in July this year. And it has been all systems go ever since.

Indeed, Colin had his very own butchers in Perth before deciding to open the steakhouse.

Weekends are booking out in their 100 seater restaurant; tables are turned two or three times a night to accommodate keen customers.

Can’t get a weekend ticket? They have midweek offers, including two Sirloin steaks with garnishes and a bottle of wine for only £30 per person.

And they recently launched an exciting lunch menu. For those not wanting to indulge in a full steak for lunch, Nicoll’s Steak Pie, Gammon Steak, Steak Ciabatta, Club Sandwich, Chicken Goujons, Lasagne and Cottage Pie all feature on the main course list, All at just £9 each!

Add in a starter or dessert for £4 – or both for £7.

Nicoll’s Steakhouse needs to be on your list of restaurants to try. But book sooner rather than later, or you could be waiting weeks to try out this amazing new venue!

Blasta

A new gem opened in Stanley by David during the summer of 2020, this cosy restaurant provides a real intimate atmosphere. And as it has an open kitchen, you can watch the magic happen while waiting on your meal.

David’s experience in working in such kitchens as Torridon, Fonab Castle and Martin Wharts, as well as work experience in two and three Michelin starred restaurants in New York and the Netherlands, has given him the perfect base for starting his own venture – Blasta. 

Blasta – Gaelic for tasty – focusses on high quality and locally sourced produce.

The tasting menu is certainly the one to look out for. The variety on offer has some of the finest foods from around the globe and is created using the best Scottish ingredients David can get his hands on.

Blasta is a truly unique venue and you can taste the quality of ingredients in every dish.

And as a fully licenced restaurant, their wines have been chosen to compliment each dish, enhancing your meal, whether it is lunch or dinner.

They are currently only open on Sundays, but with plans of re-opening Friday, Saturday and Sunday for lunch and dinner.

Get in touch to book a table, you will not regret it.

The Craft Diner

If you have driven along the stretch of the A9 which passes Dunkeld and Birnam, you may have noticed an intriguing shipping container next to the train station which joins the two towns.

The Craft Diner, run by Orkun Cevik, former executive chef at the Dunkeld House Hotel, has been serving up burgers using his “secret recipe” for a while now. And they have become increasingly popular with customers.

The idea came when Orkun lost his job at the local hotel as a result of the pandemic, and he longed for a new venture that would allow him to continue his passion of cooking good-quality food.

The burgers have been a huge hit from people far and wide, with more than 600 burgers sold in the opening three weeks alone.

Orkun’s burgers aren’t all that feature on the menu, however. The Craft Diner also offers Fish Finger Butties, Jamaican Jerk Flank Burritos and Turkish Red Lentil Kofte.

There are many scenic walks and impressive views to take in around Perthshire. If you decide to visit, be sure to fuel up at The Craft Diner. You won’t be disappointed.

Mhor Coffee

Mhor Coffee opened in November 2020 and is a family business with a love of coffee at its heart.

The Scandi-style café on Kinnoull Street is a perfect city centre spot to enjoy an artisan roasted coffee and a freshly baked cake. Especially after the hustle and bustle of a day’s shopping in Perth.

They have the freshest sandwiches served on delicious baguettes, seriously flavoursome home-made soup and, of course, the famous Sconezones.

Mhor Coffee also offers a choice of guest artisan coffee roasts and seasonal syrups to spruce up your caffeine fix, exploring a world of coffee tastes and serves.

This destination is perfect to spend time chilling with a book, hanging out with friends, catching up with family or even for work meet-ups.

They are also dog friendly; pawsome pals always get fussed over at Mhor, with a very special biscuit tin reserved specifically for your four legged friend

We hope you are as excited as we are about the ever improving Perthshire food and drink scene.

Make sure to have a look at our favourite places to eat in Dundee, and check back next week when we will be covering Fife.

