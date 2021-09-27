SPONSORED: Explore what’s on your doorstep! 6 independent businesses in Forfar and Kirriemuir

Looking for something to do in the local area of Forfar and Kirriemuir? Cure your boredom and support a local business by exploring your nearby high streets.

You’ll find everything you could need and more, from restaurants and cafes to furnishing stores and even tattoo studios. Why go further afield when it’s all right on your doorstep?

That’s certainly true in Forfar and Kirriemuir, where there is a varied range of businesses with lots to offer.

Plus, showing these local businesses some support and custom will mean the word to them.

Here are six unique independent businesses to explore. Pop in to say hello and find out more.

Because of Birds is a well-established soft furnishings business based in Kirriemuir. It produces high quality curtains, blinds and other soft furnishings for Angus and surrounding areas.

The talented team at Because of Birds can make anything from fabric, like bespoke lampshades, cushions and pelmets.

It also supplies a wide range of quality furnishing fabrics including Prestigious Textiles, Moon and Voyage.

You will find re-covering and loose covers for your favourite small furniture pieces.

And a range of quality curtain poles and tracks is also on offer.

There’s also a wide range of yarn and haberdashery to explore, with the shop’s main suppliers being Sirdar and Stylecraft.

Gary and Heather look forward to welcoming you into the Because of Birds shop soon.

Check out the Because of Birds website to find out more.

Make yourself at home with family-run Forfar Furniture Store.

The business has served Dundee and Forfar and for over 50 years, stocking and supplying everything you could possibly need for your home at discounted prices.

Its buyers source the best quality furniture from all over the UK. If you are looking for that special piece of furniture or want to furnish your whole house, Forfar Furniture Store can fit the bill at a better price than most other furniture shops.

The service it provides is second-to-none and efficient customer care is something it takes pride and excels in.

The friendly staff are always keen to help and are fully knowledgeable on all ranges of furniture, from the kitchen to the bedroom, dining or lounge furniture.

If there is something specific you are after do not hesitate to give the shop a call on 01307 460555 or drop them a message. Tell their experts what you require and they can check the massive database to source it for you. Or simply pop into the showroom at 189 High Street to see how they can help you transform your home.

Take a sneak peek at what’s on offer at Forfar Furniture Store.

The Hair Lab opened in the centre of Kirriemuir in 2016. Since then, the business has grown rapidly and was recently extended.

There are two main areas within the salon. The main area, which is beautifully designed, where the team provides wonderful cuts and colours and many other hairdressing services. There is also a private Hair Loss Clinic, too.

In the clinic, Susan Rankin CiT a Consultant Trichologist, provides services to people all over the UK suffering from hair loss privately and also through the NHS with prescriptions.

Services include Trichology Consultations, Hair Replacements, Hair Integration, Custom-Made Wigs and much more.

The Hair Lab currently has chair rental opportunities. Please email the.hair.lab@mail.com for more information.

Find out more about the services on offer at The Hair Lab.

A lot of thought went into naming Jeet fine dining Indian restaurant. First of all, Jeet is the name of the experienced head chef’s little boy. But it also means winning, which is very fitting! After all, the restaurant is committed to winning over its customers’ taste buds by offering quality food and excellent service.

How does it do this? By only using the best and freshest of ingredients, locally sourced when possible to maintain the highest standard of its authentic Indian cuisine.

Jeet’s vision is to serve the community with care and quality. That’s why it’s also been striving to get involved with the local community and play its part to help improve the local economy since launching in 2019.

It’s aimed to do this by creating local job opportunities and during lockdown it was there for the local community, supplying some food for care home staff and the food bank supported by the local church.

Discover what the restaurant is all about for yourself and book in for a delicious meal at Jeet.

Liquorice Tattoo was established by Katy Gow in September 2007, after moving back to Scotland following an apprenticeship in Amsterdam.

The studio has three tattoo artists, an apprentice artist and a seasoned piercer who has been with the team from the beginning.

Its philosophy has always been to try to give customers the best experience possible and, with the benefit of the team’s years of wisdom, the best tattoo or piercing for them.

Liquorice Tattoo artists are happy to design custom pieces for customers using knowledge from their artistic backgrounds to produce a variety of different styles.

From a small and simple motif to a full sleeve or back piece, they can ensure you get exactly what you want.

Liquorice Tattoo uses social media to showcase its work and to keep in touch with clients and answer any enquiries.

Find the Kirriemuir studio on Instagram and Facebook under Liquorice Tattoo.

Established in 1893 and based in the Angus towns of Forfar and Kirriemuir, James McLaren and Son combines a long tradition in baking the famous ‘Forfar Bridie’ with a wide range of breads, Danish, teabread, biscuits and, of course, celebration cakes.

McLarens Bakery has spanned six generations since opening in 1893.

The famous Forfar Bridie is a horseshoe-shaped meat product. It has a shortcrust cover and the filling consists of beef, onions and seasoning. They originated in the early part of the 19th century.

One story of their origin is that they were made for weddings (the Bride’s meal), hence the horseshoe shape for luck.

Another story is that they were made by Margaret Bridie from Glamis, who sold them at the Buttermarket in Forfar.

Regardless, James McLaren and Son have been making Forfar Bridies since 1893. The present owner, Mrs Karen Murray, is the great, great granddaughter of the firm’s founder James McLaren and the 5th generation of the family to run the business.

Stop by McLarens Bakery in Forfar or Kirriemuir for a bite to eat.