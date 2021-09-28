Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lifestyle

ART EXHIBITION: Inspiration blooms for Fife artist Kirsty Lorenz

By Nora McElhone
September 28 2021, 10.23am Updated: September 28 2021, 4.20pm
To go with story by Nora McElhone. Kirsty Lorenz artist exhibition for What's On 240921 Picture shows; Kirsty Lorenz exhibition. unknown. Supplied by Kirsty Lorenz Date; Unknown
To go with story by Nora McElhone. Kirsty Lorenz artist exhibition for What's On 240921 Picture shows; Kirsty Lorenz exhibition. unknown. Supplied by Kirsty Lorenz Date; Unknown

Kirsty Lorenz’s artistic output didn’t diminish during lockdown, but she spent time producing paintings that she felt comfortable with while the world went crazy around her.

For her latest exhibition, though, she has been inspired to push the boundaries once more and her Flowering Sun and Phases of the Moon series of paintings are a celebration of her meticulously researched and painted work in all its glory.

Kirsty, who was born in Scotland, grew up in the Midlands and attended art college in London. After a spell working with Artlink in Edinburgh she relocated to Fife in 2009 and began the process of establishing an art studio on Platform 2 of Ladybank Railway Station under the Adopt a Station scheme.

Kirsty in her studio at Ladybank Station.

There was a lot more involved in the project than she first realised but, once all of the planning hoops had been jumped through, Kirsty had a quirky workspace where she is able to paint, hold workshops and listen to the occasional tannoy announcement. The artist, who has two young children at home, says: “It has really been key for me to earn a living, it was worth the pain!

“I really love this place, I like feeling part of the outside world, with trains and people going past.”

Wild flower paintings

After working with Artlink and making the decision to focus on her own artistic output, Kirsty has turned to wild flowers.

“I wanted to go and visit the wild flowers growing in the machair. I applied for some money and went to the Outer Hebrides. I started making posies, which I left as gifts on the rocks and I felt like a kid in a sweetshop,” she reflects.

From this visit, she began her Votive Offerings project, which has been ongoing since 2014. Her latest Votive painting is of a delicate bunch of harebells, which have long been a favourite. “I love the tiny stems and papery flowers,” she says. Her image of these beautiful blue flowers captures their movement and fragility perfectly.

When lockdown hit last year, Kirsty was faced with the sudden closure of galleries and classes. “I couldn’t really focus on anything difficult,” she recalls. “So I went back to my daisy chain paintings,  picked daisies, painted them, and sold the work via the Artist Support Pledge. I got such lovely stories from the people who bought them.

Artistic energy returns

“In September 2020, I found the energy to start experimenting again.”

She feels that she entered a really prolific period of work in January. “I had a surge of creativity and when that happens you’ve just to run with it!

“This summer I have worked on the Sun and the Moon series of paintings.”

She says the project “feels like an interlude” from her work examining medicinal plants and their properties. “I’m fascinated by medicinal plants, healing and faith and the connection to nature.”

Her Sun and Moon paintings embrace the idea that they are essential in seasons and cycles and growth. “The Sun paintings are inspired by the cat’s-ear flower, which is really prolific, like a little dandelion. They open and close with the sun.”

Kirsty’s Flowering Sun series.

The choice of flower for her moon paintings wasn’t so easy. “I tried a few different flowers, including field rose and campion, but settled on hedge bindweed. I arranged these really beautiful flowers in a smaller sphere,” she says, explaining that she was particularly drawn to the fact that, if there’s a moon, they will stay open at night-time.

Taking a sphere of florist’s oasis, the artist then set about creating models for her sun and moon, taking photographs and painting them before they wilted.

Watercolour and acrylic are her current media of choice. “I used to paint in oils all the time, but acrylics give you a flexibility that oils can’t.”

Day and night

Her painting is incredibly intricate – the sun paintings shine out with a bright light, while her four phases of the moon capture night-time luminescence.

She is delighted to be able to exhibit her work in person again. “It’s just wonderful. That’s the thing about making art – I want to share it.”

Kirsty’s paintings form part of an exhibition entitled Flower Show, which opened this month to coincide with the delayed Chelsea Flower Show.

She will also be taking part in North Fife Open Studios on October 23 and 24. In the meantime, she says, “studio visits are always welcome by appointment”.

