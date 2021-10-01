Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
SPONSORED: Shop the best of local in Montrose and Brechin

By Courier Commercial
October 1 2021, 4.48pm
Post Thumbnail

Discover new gastronomic experiences, wander around the shops and enjoy supporting local businesses in the amazing Angus towns of Montrose and Brechin.

Here are some local businesses to look out for if you live in, or visit, Angus.

Gourmet Grocer at 29

Andy and Kate have the pleasure of owning and running this fabulous grocer/deli in Brechin. It’s an old style, quirky shop selling a wide range of groceries. Gourmet Grocer at 29 is renowned for its bacon, ham, and cheeses.

Andy and Kate have an amazing range of single malt whisky (over 160) and more than 200 gins, as well as specialist vodka, rum, and collectors’ whisky.

With an extensive range of giftware on offer, you won’t go out empty handed.

Gourmet Grocer at 29’s bespoke hamper service is popular throughout the year for all occasions but especially at Christmas. It’s an ideal present for those who struggle to find the perfect gift. There are hundreds of items to select from: so why not pop in for a browse? Andy and Kate would love to meet you and welcome you to the shop.

Hours of Opening: 9am-3pm Monday to Saturday

Address: Gourmet Grocer at 29, 29 St Davids Street, Brechin DD9 6EG.

Tel. 01356 622307

Email: shop@gourmetgrocerbrechin.co.uk. Visit them on Facebook at  gourmetgrocerat29.

 

Goody2Shooz

Goody2Shooz is a well-established business in the Montrose area, servicing Dundee, Perth, Angus and Aberdeenshire with a large selection of children’s shoes.

Catering for all sizes and widths from birth to adults, Good2Shooz is a fully qualified show fitter. You can be assured your child will be wearing a correctly fitting shoe allowing their feet to develop the correct way. The store stocks a variety of brands including: Start-Rite, Bopy and Ricosta.

One of the largest stockists of the above brands in the Angus area, Goody2Shooz aims to have the shoe of your choice immediately available. If not, they offer a full ordering service.

As part of its extensive range the store also stocks ballet and dance wear, including Roche Valley and IDS garments.

Give Goody2Shooz a call at 01674 958461 or pop into the child-friendly shop in Montrose where experienced staff will be happy to help.

Esk Glazing

Esk Glazing was established in 1974 and is well known in Angus and beyond. The firm has spent years building an excellent reputation which all started at a showroom in Castle Street in Montrose.

“From where we started in Castle Street, Montrose, with an office and a bit for cutting, to where we are now, it’s amazing how far we’ve come,” explained Craig Irons, managing director.

The pandemic sadly meant the temporary closure of the showroom at Castle Street but now Esk Glazing is delighted to be able to welcome back customers inside, with the showroom now open Tuesday to Thursday 9am to 5pm.

Esk Glazing does more than just kitchens and windows. The firm also supplies doors, glass cut to size, sliding wardrobe doors in mirror veneers and coloured glass, balustrades, frameless glass doors and much more.

Over the years, Esk Glazing has won a number of awards for service, as well as gaining its Investors in People accreditation. It is are part of Angus Reputable Traders and Dundee Trusted Traders.

The Lobster Shop

Situated right on the seafront at Johnshaven Harbour, The Lobster Shop offers the freshest seafood with a relaxed friendly service.

The shop is an extension to the wholesale trading company Murray McBay & Co which has successfully been trading in shellfish, mainly Lobster, for over 75years. Now offering ready-to-eat, no hassle seafood it hopes to continue to encourage the public to enjoy some of Scotland’s finest seafood.

Opening in January of this year, The Lobster Shop steadily grew and enjoyed a busy, sunny summer with many happy visitors enjoying Ruth’s Lobster salad while sitting at the rustic pallet table or a ‘Partan Piece’ on one the creel benches on site.

Thoughts are now looking ahead to Christmas when the shop hopes to see more people taking lobster home.

Visitors to the shop are welcome to buy from the freshly stocked display and if you decide you want to go for a lobster takeaway option you need to pre-order with a minimum of  one day’s notice.

The Lobster Shop is a ‘no hassle, lobster takeaway’, simply choose your size and all the cooking and preparation is done for you.

 

