SPONSORED: Shop the best of local in Montrose and Brechin

Discover new gastronomic experiences, wander around the shops and enjoy supporting local businesses in the amazing Angus towns of Montrose and Brechin.

Here are some local businesses to look out for if you live in, or visit, Angus.

Gourmet Grocer at 29

Andy and Kate have the pleasure of owning and running this fabulous grocer/deli in Brechin. It’s an old style, quirky shop selling a wide range of groceries. Gourmet Grocer at 29 is renowned for its bacon, ham, and cheeses.

Andy and Kate have an amazing range of single malt whisky (over 160) and more than 200 gins, as well as specialist vodka, rum, and collectors’ whisky.

With an extensive range of giftware on offer, you won’t go out empty handed.

Gourmet Grocer at 29’s bespoke hamper service is popular throughout the year for all occasions but especially at Christmas. It’s an ideal present for those who struggle to find the perfect gift. There are hundreds of items to select from: so why not pop in for a browse? Andy and Kate would love to meet you and welcome you to the shop.

Hours of Opening: 9am-3pm Monday to Saturday

Address: Gourmet Grocer at 29, 29 St Davids Street, Brechin DD9 6EG.

Tel. 01356 622307

Email: shop@gourmetgrocerbrechin.co.uk. Visit them on Facebook at gourmetgrocerat29.

Goody2Shooz

Goody2Shooz is a well-established business in the Montrose area, servicing Dundee, Perth, Angus and Aberdeenshire with a large selection of children’s shoes.

Catering for all sizes and widths from birth to adults, Good2Shooz is a fully qualified show fitter. You can be assured your child will be wearing a correctly fitting shoe allowing their feet to develop the correct way. The store stocks a variety of brands including: Start-Rite, Bopy and Ricosta.

One of the largest stockists of the above brands in the Angus area, Goody2Shooz aims to have the shoe of your choice immediately available. If not, they offer a full ordering service.

As part of its extensive range the store also stocks ballet and dance wear, including Roche Valley and IDS garments.

Give Goody2Shooz a call at 01674 958461 or pop into the child-friendly shop in Montrose where experienced staff will be happy to help.

Esk Glazing

Esk Glazing was established in 1974 and is well known in Angus and beyond. The firm has spent years building an excellent reputation which all started at a showroom in Castle Street in Montrose.

“From where we started in Castle Street, Montrose, with an office and a bit for cutting, to where we are now, it’s amazing how far we’ve come,” explained Craig Irons, managing director.

The pandemic sadly meant the temporary closure of the showroom at Castle Street but now Esk Glazing is delighted to be able to welcome back customers inside, with the showroom now open Tuesday to Thursday 9am to 5pm.

Esk Glazing does more than just kitchens and windows. The firm also supplies doors, glass cut to size, sliding wardrobe doors in mirror veneers and coloured glass, balustrades, frameless glass doors and much more.

Over the years, Esk Glazing has won a number of awards for service, as well as gaining its Investors in People accreditation. It is are part of Angus Reputable Traders and Dundee Trusted Traders.

The Lobster Shop

Situated right on the seafront at Johnshaven Harbour, The Lobster Shop offers the freshest seafood with a relaxed friendly service.

The shop is an extension to the wholesale trading company Murray McBay & Co which has successfully been trading in shellfish, mainly Lobster, for over 75years. Now offering ready-to-eat, no hassle seafood it hopes to continue to encourage the public to enjoy some of Scotland’s finest seafood.

Opening in January of this year, The Lobster Shop steadily grew and enjoyed a busy, sunny summer with many happy visitors enjoying Ruth’s Lobster salad while sitting at the rustic pallet table or a ‘Partan Piece’ on one the creel benches on site.

Thoughts are now looking ahead to Christmas when the shop hopes to see more people taking lobster home.

Visitors to the shop are welcome to buy from the freshly stocked display and if you decide you want to go for a lobster takeaway option you need to pre-order with a minimum of one day’s notice.

The Lobster Shop is a ‘no hassle, lobster takeaway’, simply choose your size and all the cooking and preparation is done for you.