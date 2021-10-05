SPONSORED: 5 must-visit places when hungry or thirsty in Arbroath

Arbroath may be most famous for its smokies, but there is far more to this stunning Scottish coastal town. As you will discover, there are plenty places to dine and drink. Here are just five places you must try next time you visit….

The Townhouse

The Townhouse Hotel in Arbroath is a great local spot on the High Street in Arbroath. It does it all: exquisite food, exciting cocktails and excellent service.

Its infamous cocktail trees are always being ordered. The selection is excellent and suited to all tastes including a martini tree, vodka tree, gin tree, venom tree and pornstar tree which all have 12 cocktails on them for just £50.

Cocktails at The Townhouse are simply amazing and, even better, can be delivered to your home in your very own cocktail box. Add that extra bit of pizzazz to your house party or get-together with friends and family by ordering a Mojito Box, Martini Box, Pornstar Box or Extreme Night In Box.

Whatever you fancy, The Townhouse can make it work for you

The hotel is also delivering to your home on Christmas! Townhouse Christmas at Home gives you a four-course pre prepared Christmas Dinner delivered to your door on Christmas Eve. It is delivered in disposable heat proof containers with cooking guidelines.

The Townhouse Hotel has it all with live football, a pub quiz on the first Thursday of every month and be sure to check out its matchday hospitality package.

Don’t forget as well as a bar and restaurant, The Townhouse is an 11-room hotel in the heart of Arbroath which is the perfect location for your time in the beautiful county of Angus.

The Bellrock

The Bellrock is a long established, family-owned fish and chip shop, proudly serving the locals and visitors of Arbroath, Scotland.

The team at The Bellrock believes the key to success is not only helpful and friendly service, but high quality produce.

Now serving a variety of delicious golden crispy suppers, fish and chips, authentic Italian pizzas, flaming grilled burgers and much more, The Bellrock‘s efforts have earned them considerable prestige.

It holds a TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence, was named as Tay FM’s Chip Shop of the Year, Scottish Enterprise’s Award for Fish & Chip Shop of the Year 2019 and Restaurant Guru’s Award for Best Fast Food in 2019.

Customers travel from miles around to sample the exclusive items on The Bellrock’s menu, such as The Bellrock Smokie, Spicy Fish and Masala Fish – all invented inhouse! It was the first chip shop ever to batter the famous Arbroath Smokie.

The Bellrock is the only fish and chip restaurant in Scotland to do a buffet. The buffet is great for everyone and proves to be very popular especially during holiday season. It has something for everyone from Battered Haddock and Spicy Fish to White Pudding, King Rib, Sausage and more.

Copper Oven

Copper Oven is a stunning pizza restaurant that opened about two years ago in Arbroath and has been impressing ever since.

The restaurant won “Best New Eatery” at the 2019 Angus Business Awards and continues to grow in stature.

It serves a range of authentic Neopolitan pizzas, created from scratch in an open kitchen, including Rucola (parma ham, rocket, parmigiana regianno, fresh mozzarella and tomato sugo) and Diavola (spicy salami from Calabria, basil, fresh mozzarella and tomato sugo).

The pizzas are made using an oven and dough mixer direct from Naples.

Copper Oven in Arbroath will always be offering great food at affordable prices and is constantly striving to improve its service and quality in order to give customers the very best experience.

There is an excellent offer Monday to Thursday which runs all day and is only £5 for a sit-in pizza. Fancy pizza at home? You can order online for delivery

The Copper Oven also has an award-winning ice cream range with a variety of flavours including Christmas pudding and panacotta & balsamic strawberry.

Coast Bar & Restaurant

Coast Bar and Restaurant is situated in the centre of Arbroath across from the Abbeygate Shopping Centre. It is a great place to stop after a busy day shopping or as a meeting point for friends and family.

Their menu and dishes have been inspired by the finest local ingredients and influenced by the locality near the sea.

These dishes have been lovingly compiled by the Head Chef whether being good old fashion classics or his own delicious creations.

The reviews of Coast Bar and Restaurant speak for themselves with plenty of raving comments about food quality and service. Their menu has plenty of options with a wide selection of main meals, burgers, wraps, nachos and even offer reduced portions for those with a smaller appetite.

Their beer garden is a great way to enjoy a beer or a cocktail in the sun not to mention their homemade milkshakes.

The drink selection is varied too with something to suit all tastes. Interestingly they are one of the only bars in Scotland that has a gun for pouring the spirits from. Really fascinating for any bar geeks.

Service is the forefront of any successful business and table service is offered throughout including the beer garden. The Front of House Team is always on hand to answer any queries. They pride themselves on being the best at what they do.

Sit back, relax and enjoy all Coast Bar and Restaurant has to offer.

Tutties Neuk Inn

Tutties Neuk Inn is one of the first restaurants and bars you will pass on Arbroath from the Dundee Road side and it should not be passed. If, when you go for food, you like to have a place that feels like eating at home then this is the place for you.

This cosy and warm inn is very inviting. You will be greeted with a warm and welcoming smile to one of Arbroath’s greatest gems.

Everything here is homemade right down to the chips, owner Carol insists on this, and the results speak for themselves. The menu has all your pub grub favorites including their famous fish and chips with homemade tartare sauce that can be served breaded or battered, the “Garfield approved” lasagna and their steak pie, which the menu claims to be “the best steak pie in toon.” It would take a brave person to refute this claim, especially when you read the reviews.

The bar at Tutties Neuk Inn is great to enjoy a drink in a bustling local inn. Its located right across the road from Arbroath’s football stadium, Gayfield. Visit here before or after to warm the bones because Gayfield is officially the closest ground to the sea, watch out for those North Sea waves.

This little inn has stood the test of time and what Carol and her team bring to the table along with some of the best food Arbroath has to offer, is a warm, personal service that will have you desperate to return.

Don’t forget, as well as dining out, there are other attractions in Arbroath too. Take a look at the town’s West Port for some inspiration about where to go Here are 5 independent West Port businesses to discover on your travels.