Top Annuals to gift this Christmas

An error occurred. Please try again.

A firm Christmas tradition, explore a selection of annuals and great-value gift packs from Beano, The Broons, The People’s Friend magazine and more.

Save 15%* on all featured annuals using code SAVE15 at checkout!

1. Personalised Beano Annual from Your Year

Personalise the Beano Annual from the year of your choice!

Digging deep into their archives, this is a nostalgic gift fans young and old will enjoy, re-living the fun and hi-jinx of the crazy Beano world!

2. Beano Annual 2022

This is the year of the superhero … and in the world of the Beano, the heroes wear stripes!

Dennis and Gnasher must stop Walter’s diabolical plot to create the “Ultimate Menace” as he tries to take over the town!

Minnie the Minx dons her cape once more as Batmin, to dispense her own brand of hilarious justice to bullies and grown-ups alike.

Elsewhere, Beanotown’s top spy, Dangerous Dan, seeks to uncover an enemy agent in the long story ‘Spy Hunter’!

3. Beano Christmas Special 2021

The latest Christmas Special from Beano is the perfect festive gift for fans of the iconic comic.

Across the special, readers will enjoy comics, jokes, puzzles, pranks and more.

4. The Dandy Annual 2022

The Dandy Annual 2022 celebrates the winter Olympics, this time taking place in Dandytown!

Iconic characters, including Desperate Dan, Brassneck, Beryl the Peril and Blinky, all compete in some of the silliest sports you’ll ever see!

5. The Broons Annual 2022

Across eight decades, Scotland’s first family have entertained readers young and old, serving up plenty of laughs in true Scots style.

Collecting close to 100 comic strips from the last two years, the latest annual from The Broons is great gift for fans of Auchentogle’s finest!

6. Jacqueline Wilson Annual 2022

Helping readers get creative, the latest from Jacqueline Wilson is great for any children who love reading, writing, developing their own characters and creating their own memorable stories.

7. The Friendship Book 2022

Celebrating the four seasons with inspirational thoughts and poems accompanied by beautiful illustrations, The Friendship Book 2022 is the perfect gift for fans of The People’s Friend!

8. The Fireside Book 2022

Enjoy inspirational paintings, poems and thoughts from The People’s Friend – the longest-running women’s weekly magazine in the world!

Collecting works from gifted poets, this annual favourite features over 60 poems and paintings catering to different moods.

10. My Weekly Annual 2022

Serving up a wonderful feat for women everywhere, the My Weekly Annual 2022 somehow manages to fit in 29 short stories, puzzles, wonderful recipes to try at home with some fascinating facts to boot.

11. The People’s Friend Classic Pack 2022

The ultimate gift for fans of The People’s Friend, our pack includes their latest annual, calendar and Tea Towel.

Delighting readers for over 152 years plan and enjoy the year ahead with these wonderful gifts fans of the magazine will enjoy year-round.

With the classic pack, you will receive the latest calendar, annual and tea towel – the perfect gift for fans who love the “Friend” all year-round.

12. The Broons Christmas Pack

A great Christmas stocking filler, The Broons Christmas Pack features their latest calendar, annual and a wonderful keepsake tin filled with delicious Scottish fudge!

13. The Broons Book Pack 2022

Two great books brought together, this Book Pack features plenty of laughs and a collection of comic strips curated from 80 years of The Broons and Auchenshoogle’s finest, Oor Wullie.

14. Triple Trouble Pack 2022

A great-value pack containing hours of entertainement, the Triple Trouble Pack includes the latest annuals from Beano and The Dandy as well as The Beano & Dandy Gift Book 2022 – a curated collection of classic comic strips taken covering decades of laughter.

15. Fiction Pack 2022

Enjoy a double helping of fantastic fiction with the latest annuals from My Weekly and The People’s Friend.

Alongside wonderful stories, highlights to look out for include recipes, puzzles and more.

Save 15% on Annuals & Calendars

Use discount code SAVE15 at checkout. Click here to browse our full selection at DC Thomson Shop.

*Offer valid until 17th October 2021.