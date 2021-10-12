Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
2022 Calendars to help you make the most of the year ahead

By DC Thomson Shop
October 12 2021, 8.59am Updated: October 12 2021, 11.29am
Browse a selection of 2022 calendars from some of your favourites.
Plan and make the most of 2022 with today’s selection of calendars featuring The Scots Magazine, Oor Wullie and more.

Save 15%* on all featured calendars using code SAVE15 at checkout!

1. The Broons Calendar 2022

The Broons Calendar 2022.
The latest calendar from The Broons is a must for any fan.

Colourful, cheery and nostalgic, you’ll enjoy classic comic strips from Dudley D. Watkins throughout the year.

2. Oor Wullie Calendar 2022

Oor Wullie Calendar 2022.
Crammed with classic comic strips, the Oor Wullie Calendar 2022 is a great gift guaranteeing a few laughs throughout the year ahead.

3. Beano Calendar 2022

Beano Calendar 2022.
Make the most of the year ahead with the latest Beano Calendar.

Each month, you’ll be greeted by images of your favourite characters with the calendar also arriving with a free Dennis and Gnasher poster!

4. Commando Calendar 2022

Commando Calendar 2022.
Famous for its stunning artwork, the latest Commando Comics calendar features 17 covers from the archives chosen by Commando Designer, Grant Wood.

Get ready to jump into action each month with this must-have calendar featuring artwork from Ian Kennedy, Neil Roberts, and more.

5. The Scots Magazine Calendar 2022

The Scots Magazine Calendar 2022.
The latest calendar from The Scots Magazine, takes in some of Scotland’s most scenic destinations month to month.

Enjoying some stunning photos through the seasons, this is a great gift idea for anyone who loves Scotland!

6. Outlander Country Calendar 2022

Outlander Country Calendar 2022.
Each month, read and admire top Scottish locations that were the inspiration behind a global phenomenon.

Throughout Outlander Country Calendar 2022, you will see why Diana Gabaldon insisted the show be filmed on location in Scotland.

7. Courier Country Calendar 2022

Courier Country Calendar 2022
Take a journey through decades of Courier Country history with the help of nostalgic photographs lifted from the archive.

Exploring the rich history of Tayside and Fife, this calendar captures some of Scottish best-known towns and cities in days gone by.

8. Dundee Memories Calendar 2022

Dundee Memories Calendar 2022
A nostalgic taste of the toon, the latest Dundee Memories calendar from the Tele takes readers on a wonderful tour of the “City of Discovery”.

Featuring black and white archive photos, each month visits a different corner of Dundee with lots of familiar stops along the way.

9. My Weekly Gardening Calendar 2022

My Weekly Gardening Calendar 2022.
The perfect gift for keen gardeners, My Weekly’s latest calendar is a great month-by-month guide.

My Weekly gardening columnist Susie White offers lots of advice and tips as well as some wonderful photography, taking a journey through the whole year in her garden.

Save 15% on Annuals & Calendars

Use discount code SAVE15 at checkout. Click here to browse our full selection at DC Thomson Shop.

*Offer valid until 17th October 2021.

