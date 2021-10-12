2022 Calendars to help you make the most of the year ahead

An error occurred. Please try again.

Plan and make the most of 2022 with today’s selection of calendars featuring The Scots Magazine, Oor Wullie and more.

Save 15%* on all featured calendars using code SAVE15 at checkout!

1. The Broons Calendar 2022

The latest calendar from The Broons is a must for any fan.

Colourful, cheery and nostalgic, you’ll enjoy classic comic strips from Dudley D. Watkins throughout the year.

2. Oor Wullie Calendar 2022

Crammed with classic comic strips, the Oor Wullie Calendar 2022 is a great gift guaranteeing a few laughs throughout the year ahead.

3. Beano Calendar 2022

Make the most of the year ahead with the latest Beano Calendar.

Each month, you’ll be greeted by images of your favourite characters with the calendar also arriving with a free Dennis and Gnasher poster!

4. Commando Calendar 2022

Famous for its stunning artwork, the latest Commando Comics calendar features 17 covers from the archives chosen by Commando Designer, Grant Wood.

Get ready to jump into action each month with this must-have calendar featuring artwork from Ian Kennedy, Neil Roberts, and more.

5. The Scots Magazine Calendar 2022

The latest calendar from The Scots Magazine, takes in some of Scotland’s most scenic destinations month to month.

Enjoying some stunning photos through the seasons, this is a great gift idea for anyone who loves Scotland!

6. Outlander Country Calendar 2022

Each month, read and admire top Scottish locations that were the inspiration behind a global phenomenon.

Throughout Outlander Country Calendar 2022, you will see why Diana Gabaldon insisted the show be filmed on location in Scotland.

7. Courier Country Calendar 2022

Take a journey through decades of Courier Country history with the help of nostalgic photographs lifted from the archive.

Exploring the rich history of Tayside and Fife, this calendar captures some of Scottish best-known towns and cities in days gone by.

8. Dundee Memories Calendar 2022

A nostalgic taste of the toon, the latest Dundee Memories calendar from the Tele takes readers on a wonderful tour of the “City of Discovery”.

Featuring black and white archive photos, each month visits a different corner of Dundee with lots of familiar stops along the way.

9. My Weekly Gardening Calendar 2022

The perfect gift for keen gardeners, My Weekly’s latest calendar is a great month-by-month guide.

My Weekly gardening columnist Susie White offers lots of advice and tips as well as some wonderful photography, taking a journey through the whole year in her garden.

Save 15% on Annuals & Calendars

Use discount code SAVE15 at checkout. Click here to browse our full selection at DC Thomson Shop.

*Offer valid until 17th October 2021.