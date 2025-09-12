10 of the best pumpkin picking patches in Angus, Fife, Perthshire and Stirling for 2025

The spooky season is fast approaching – so that means it’s time to pick your pumpkin.

We’ve rounded up some of the best spots for pumpkin picking in Fife, pumpkin picking near Dundee, and pumpkin patches in Perthshire, Angus and Stirling.

Kids love to pick their own pumpkin and then carve it when they get home, ready for Halloween.

A visit to a pumpkin patch is also a great opportunity for some striking photos you’ll be eager to share on Instagram.

Booking is recommended or required for most but not all venues in our list below.

Check details, including prices, in the links.

Pumpkin picking in Fife

Cairnie Fruit Farm, Cupar

Cairnie Fruit Farm lays claim to be the original Scottish producer of pick your own pumpkins. This is the 26th year of its highly popular patch.

You can add to your morning or afternoon slot on the patch with a visit to the Cupar attraction’s fun yard.

Or find your way around the Halloween torchlight maze.

Daily October 4 to 31. Cairnie Fruit Farm, Cairnie, Cupar, KY15 4QD.

The Buffalo Farm, Kirkcaldy

Goats aren’t normally associated with Halloween – but they are at The Buffalo Farm.

Pumpkins and Pygmies returns to the Kirkcaldy venue, where you can meet the pygmy goats before or after visiting the patch.

Entertainment also includes a haunted graveyard, spooky stories, pumpkin carving lessons and welly wanging.

Daily October 11 to October 26, and October 29. The Buffalo Farm, Boglily Farm Steading, Kirkcaldy, KY2 5XY

Hill of Tarvit

Pumpking picking in Fife also includes a patch in the kitchen garden of Hill of Tarvit mansion house, near Cupar.

The National Trust for Scotland property also has a pumpkin trail children can follow, before enjoying drinks and treats in the golf cottage.

Daily September 29 to October 5. Hill of Tarvit Mansion, Cupar, KY15 5PB.

Pumpkin patches in Angus

Ethiebeaton Farm

Ethiebeaton Farm pumpkin patch is back this year, after poor weather ruined last year’s harvest.

No booking is necessary here, and entry is free.

Open October 11 and 12, October 13 to 19, and October 25 and 26. Ethiebeaton Farm, Broughty Ferry, DD5 3RB.

Westerton Farm

Pick the perfect pumpkin at Westerton Farm.

And while you’re there, tackle the big bale maze.

Other activities at Westerton Farm include a fun run inflatable, tractor pod rides and trike track. There are also goats, alpacas and chickens.

Well behaved dogs on leads are welcome.

Daily October 10 to 31. Westerton Farm, Westerton of Pitarrow, Laurencekirk, AB30 1RT.

Brechin Castle Centre

There are plenty of pumpkins ripe for the picking at Brechin Castle Centre during its Holloween event.

And children can hunt for shards of a ‘crystal pumpkin’ hidden throughout haunted scenes of the mythical Dragontale Hollow.

Scenes on a 1.2km trail around the centre’s woodland include a creepy carnival and horror hospital.

Daily October 4 to 26. Brechin Castle Centre, Haughmuir, Brechin, DD9 6RL.

Charleton Fruit Farm

You can combine pumpkin picking with a visit to Charleton Fruit Farm’s cafe and play park.

It’s free to enter the patch, just pay for what you pick.

And dogs are welcome too!

Open from October 10. Charleton Fruit Farm, Hillside, Montrose, DD10 9EW.

Pumpkin picking in Perthshire

Active Kids Adventure Park

A Halloween adventure is promised at Active Kids Adventure Park.

Kids can enjoy 90 minutes in the spookily decorated indoor play area before a visit to the pumpkin patch.

Pumpkin patch open October 9 to 31. Pumpkin and play sessions on weekends October 11 to 26. Active Kids Adventure Park, Burnside Farm, Stanley, near Perth, PH1 4QB.

Broadslap Fruit Farm

Enjoy picking your pumpkin in the scenic Perthshire countryside.

Broadslap Fruit Farm also has a farm and gift shop, cafe and playbarn.

Wednesdays to Sundays, October 8 to 31. Broadslap Fruit Farm, Dunning, PH2 0QL.

Pumpkins in Stirlingshire

Arnprior Farm

At what Arnprior Farm calls Scotland’s original pumpkin festival, there are over 20,000 pumpkins to choose from.

The farm also offers quad pod rides, a pumpkin cannon and a bale mountain to climb.

Daily October 11 to 30. Arnprior Farm, Stirling, FK8 3HA.