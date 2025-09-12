10 of the best pumpkin picking patches in Angus, Fife, Perthshire and Stirling for 2025

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
10 of the best pumpkin picking patches in Angus, Fife, Perthshire and Stirling for 2025

Farms and attractions where you can pick your own Halloween pumpkin.

a smiling young girl holds a big pumpkin in a field
There are pumpkins galore at Active Kids Adventure Park, near Perth. Image: Active Kids Adventure Park.
By Cheryl Peebles

The spooky season is fast approaching – so that means it’s time to pick your pumpkin.

We’ve rounded up some of the best spots for pumpkin picking in Fife, pumpkin picking near Dundee, and pumpkin patches in Perthshire, Angus and Stirling.

Kids love to pick their own pumpkin and then carve it when they get home, ready for Halloween.

A visit to a pumpkin patch is also a great opportunity for some striking photos you’ll be eager to share on Instagram.

a young girl sits on some hay bales beside some pumpkins
Pumpkin picking makes for some fabulous photos. Image: Brechin Castle Centre.

Booking is recommended or required for most but not all venues in our list below.

Check details, including prices, in the links.

Pumpkin picking in Fife

Cairnie Fruit Farm, Cupar

Cairnie Fruit Farm lays claim to be the original Scottish producer of pick your own pumpkins. This is the 26th year of its highly popular patch.

You can add to your morning or afternoon slot on the patch with a visit to the Cupar attraction’s fun yard.

Or find your way around the Halloween torchlight maze.

Daily October 4 to 31. Cairnie Fruit Farm, Cairnie, Cupar, KY15 4QD.

The Buffalo Farm, Kirkcaldy

Goats aren’t normally associated with Halloween – but they are at The Buffalo Farm.

Pumpkins and Pygmies returns to the Kirkcaldy venue, where you can meet the pygmy goats before or after visiting the patch.

pumpkins laid out in field
For pumpkin picking in Fife, The Buffalo Farm is a great choice – and you can also meet its pygmy goats. Image: The Buffalo Farm.

Entertainment also includes a haunted graveyard, spooky stories, pumpkin carving lessons and welly wanging.

Daily October 11 to October 26, and October 29. The Buffalo Farm, Boglily Farm Steading, Kirkcaldy, KY2 5XY

Hill of Tarvit

Pumpking picking in Fife also includes a patch in the kitchen garden of Hill of Tarvit mansion house, near Cupar.

The National Trust for Scotland property also has a pumpkin trail children can follow, before enjoying drinks and treats in the golf cottage.

Daily September 29 to October 5. Hill of Tarvit Mansion, Cupar, KY15 5PB.

Pumpkin patches in Angus

Ethiebeaton Farm

Ethiebeaton Farm pumpkin patch is back this year, after poor weather ruined last year’s harvest.

three children hold up pumpkins with a spooky sign reading Pumpkins in the background
At Ethiebeaton Farm’s 2023 patch are McDonald family children Ben and cousins Hugh and Anna. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

No booking is necessary here, and entry is free.

Open October 11 and 12, October 13 to 19, and October 25 and 26. Ethiebeaton Farm, Broughty Ferry, DD5 3RB.

Westerton Farm

Pick the perfect pumpkin at Westerton Farm.

And while you’re there, tackle the big bale maze.

Other activities at Westerton Farm include a fun run inflatable, tractor pod rides and trike track. There are also goats, alpacas and chickens.

Well behaved dogs on leads are welcome.

Daily October 10 to 31. Westerton Farm, Westerton of Pitarrow, Laurencekirk, AB30 1RT.

Brechin Castle Centre

There are plenty of pumpkins ripe for the picking at Brechin Castle Centre during its Holloween event.

And children can hunt for shards of a ‘crystal pumpkin’ hidden throughout haunted scenes of the mythical Dragontale Hollow.

spooky scarecrow, some pumpkins and hay bales in a field
Pumpkin fun at Brechin Castle Centre. Image: Brechin Castle Centre.

Scenes on a 1.2km trail around the centre’s woodland include a creepy carnival and horror hospital.

Daily October 4 to 26. Brechin Castle Centre, Haughmuir, Brechin, DD9 6RL.

Charleton Fruit Farm

You can combine pumpkin picking with a visit to Charleton Fruit Farm’s cafe and play park.

a pumpkin patch sign and some pumpkins on a hay bale at Charleton Fruit Farm
Charleton Fruit Farm is a great spot to pick you pumpkin – and you can bring your dog along. Image: Charleton Fruit Farm.

It’s free to enter the patch, just pay for what you pick.

And dogs are welcome too!

Open from October 10. Charleton Fruit Farm, Hillside, Montrose, DD10 9EW.

Pumpkin picking in Perthshire

Active Kids Adventure Park

A Halloween adventure is promised at Active Kids Adventure Park.

Combine a play session with pumpkin picking at Active Kids Adventure Park. Image: Active Kids Adventure Park.

Kids can enjoy 90 minutes in the spookily decorated indoor play area before a visit to the pumpkin patch.

Pumpkin patch open October 9 to 31. Pumpkin and play sessions on weekends October 11 to 26. Active Kids Adventure Park, Burnside Farm, Stanley, near Perth, PH1 4QB.

Broadslap Fruit Farm

Enjoy picking your pumpkin in the scenic Perthshire countryside.

Broadslap Fruit Farm also has a farm and gift shop, cafe and playbarn.

Wednesdays to Sundays, October 8 to 31. Broadslap Fruit Farm, Dunning, PH2 0QL.

Pumpkins in Stirlingshire

Arnprior Farm

At what Arnprior Farm calls Scotland’s original pumpkin festival, there are over 20,000 pumpkins to choose from.

three children in skeleton costumes sit on pumpkins in a big pumpkin field
Halloween fun at Arnprior Farm. Image: Mack Photo.

The farm also offers quad pod rides, a pumpkin cannon and a bale mountain to climb.

Daily October 11 to 30. Arnprior Farm, Stirling, FK8 3HA.

  • Once you’ve picked your pumpkin check out some carving tips from Fife-based expert Pumpkin McFie.

Conversation