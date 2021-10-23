Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘It’s hard work but there’s always time for cuddles!’: Horse rescue charity seeks volunteers

By Gayle Ritchie
October 23 2021, 11.30am Updated: October 23 2021, 2.24pm
Gayle leads retired police horse Lauder back to his field flanked by groom Yola Brunier and yard manager Mel Foley. Picture: Jason Hedges.
Gayle leads retired police horse Lauder back to his field flanked by groom Yola Brunier and yard manager Mel Foley. Picture: Jason Hedges.

Gayle spends a morning volunteering at Touchdown Memorial Home for Horses near Keith and meets a variety of equines in need.

Hanging out with horses is definitely one of my favourite things.

So when I turn up at Touchdown Memorial Home for Horses near Keith, I’m 100% in equine heaven.

Boasting 40 acres of paddocks with views across the rolling Moray hills and glens, the charity rehabilitates horses and ponies and offers a life-long sanctuary for them if suitable homes can’t be found.

Residents include retired police horse Lauder, ex-racehorse Dave, injured showjumper Cyd, and 36-year-old thoroughbred Lydia.

The centre runs equestrian therapy experiences for people living with a range of disadvantages, including PTSD sufferers, victims of domestic abuse, addicts, ex-offenders and those with cognitive or mobility problems.

While two members of staff work here – yard manager Mel Foley and groom Yola Brunier – Touchdown relies on volunteers to help with duties ranging from mucking out to grooming and keeping horses fit.

Being a horse owner, I’m well used to such chores so I don’t mind lending a hand.

Gayle and Yola give the yard a good sweep. Picture: Jason Hedges.

Mel is happy to hand me a poop scoop and sweeping brush and I get stuck in making the stables spick and span. Before I know it, I’ve broken out in a sweat.

“Mucking out multiple horses keeps us fit!” she laughs. Yup, I can believe it!

A highlight is getting to cuddle a variety of horses, and first up is 18hh Clydesdale Lauder.

This gentle giant served on the frontline of crowd-control operations in Glasgow for 15 years, regularly policing some of the city’s biggest football matches as well as marches and demonstrations.

Sadly his arthritis and asthma meant he needed to rest up but he’s certainly come to the right place!

Gayle puts on Lauder’s bridle. Picture: Jason Hedges.

Once I’ve given him a good groom and put on his saddle and bridle, I lead him down to one of three outdoor arenas.

Mel jumps on for a walk and a trot and then asks me if I’d like to have a shot. Of course!

I foolishly haven’t brought my jodhpurs or riding boots but I’m able to borrow a hat.

It takes me a while to get used to Lauder’s huge strides – my own horse is much smaller – but once I get into to swing of things, I’m beaming like a child in a sweetie shop.

Gayle enjoys a wee ride on gentle giant Lauder. Picture: Jason Hedges.

It’s hoped Lauder will soon be pulling carriages, having been a carriage horse taking brides and grooms to weddings before he joined the police.

Another good way of keeping some of the horses here fit is to lunge them. I’d never attempted this before but Mel and Yola show me the ropes with ex-racehorse Dave. It’s not as easy as it looks but the handsome 15.3hh Thoroughbred is patient with me.

Mel gives Gayle some tips on how to lunge Dave the ex-racehorse. Picture: Jason Hedges.

Back at the yard, I finish poo picking and dump the stinky contents into a manure heap. Glamorous this is not!

Before we lead the horses back to their field, I meet stunning 16.2hh Dutch Warmblood Cyd, a showjumper who injured herself in a field. Although she is “field-sound”, she can’t be ridden.

Then there’s 16.3hh Belgian Warmblood Donnay, a successful eventer who incurred a stifle (a joint in the hind legs) injury and can no longer compete.

Gayle lunges Dave. Picture: Jason Hedges.

The one pony staying tucked up in the stables is 14hh Welsh Section C cob Rodney.

He’s only 10 but he’s already been through 10 homes and is currently in the horsey weight watchers club, being a bit too chubby and showing signs of laminitis.

“He needs to be stabled to lose weight and so we can control his diet,” explains Mel.

Recently, 16hh piebald cob Roisin, who had sarcoids (skin tumours) which were successfully treated, went on loan – to Yola.

“I started here as a volunteer in January, fell for Roisin and got her on loan in April before becoming the groom in October!” she reveals.

“It’s been a bit of a whirlwind, but a brilliant one!”

Yola and Gayle head to the muck heap. Picture: Jason Hedges.

Some of the horses here are rehomed but it’s not a quick process and, says Mel, it’s got to be the “right match”.

As winter approaches, Touchdown is looking for more volunteers to get on board.

“There’s a lot of hard work but there’s always time for cuddles with horses!” says Mel.

“We’re happy to guide people along and teach them about horse care.”

Mel, Gayle, Lauder and Yola hang out in the Moray sunshine. Picture: Jason Hedges.

Touchdown was set up in Shropshire in 1998 but moved to Moray in 2007 when it outgrew its premises.

Sessions run by the charity include the Countryman’s Club, aimed at older men with conditions like Parkinson’s and dementia, and is a chance for them to have a taste of rural life.

Then there’s the Blue Unicorns group for children, which covers stable management and pony care.

And the Lark Rise programme is for people who’ve encountered barriers to employment, whether physical or learning disabilities, mental health or addiction issues, those who’ve experienced domestic abuse or forces veterans.

Mel gives Gayle some tips on riding Lauder. Picture: Jason Hedges.

The charity is named after chairwoman Frances Davies’ first horse, an Arab cross Welsh mare called Touchdown.

“The horses have been rehomed from all kinds of different backgrounds – some have been rescued and rehabilitated, some have had bad injuries – but they bring joy to so many,” she says.

INFO

  • Touchdown is running a charity Christmas Show on December 4 with a showjumping competition, fancy dress, Santa and fun showing classes.
  • During October, Touchdown operates Monday to Friday from 9am to 1pm. From November to March, it operates seven days a week from 9am to 1pm.
  • Volunteers must be at least 16 years old.
  • For more information, check out the Facebook page or see touchdownmhh.org

