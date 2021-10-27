Scottish Gifts they’ll love this Christmas

An error occurred. Please try again.

Explore a selection of Scottish gifts from nostalgic stocking fillers to delicious festive hampers offering a traditional taste of Scotland.

500 Scottish Facts

Set someone lucky up with a lifetime of trivia with 500 Scottish Facts.

Featuring a huge collection of quirky and fascinating facts all about Scotland, learn about the country’s people, culture, and long history with this essential book.

Legendary Scotland – Myths, Folklore and Unexplained Events

Do you know about Loch Ness Monster’s cousin Morag? Or Beira, Queen of Winter?

Discover over hundred urban myths and ancient mysteries with Legendary Scotland.

The latest title from the award-winning team behind The Scots Magazine, Legendary Scotland brings a thrilling selection of tales taken from archives dating all the way back to 1739.

Perth Memories

A celebration of the ‘Fair City’ brought to you by The Courier, Perth Memories is packed with nostalgic archive photos.

Take a nostalgic journey to remember, look at Perth landmarks and much-loved traditions in days gone by including a day at the races, the open-air market and ice-skating on the River Tay!

Dundee Memories

Archive photos covering decades of history take you around the famous City of Discovery with Dundee Memories.

An ideal gift for anyone who loves the city, step back in time with classic pictures from Dundee’s past.

Explore the Munros

Explore the Munros is an essential guide to fifty of Scotland’s most iconic mountains.

The Scots Magazine Editor and outdoor expert, Robert Wight offers facts, detailed information and tips accompanied by spectacular photography from Keith Fergus.

We Had A Dream – Scotland Internationals In The Black & White Era

Learn about or rediscover famous names, iconic matches, and classic Scotland encounters from throughout the Black and White era with We Had A Dream.

Denis Law, Manchester United legend and joint Scotland Top Scorer, provides a fantastic foreword to a book featuring hundreds of archive photos starting in the 1920s and stopping at the 1978 World Cup.

A nostalgic look at ‘oor’ team, revisit iconic names including Gallacher, Jordan, Law, Johnstone, Greig, and Dalglish throughout this wonderful dip into Scottish football nostalgia.

Lifted Over The Turnstiles Volume 2 and 3

Three years in the making, Lifted Over the Turnstiles Volume 2 and 3 are available to order just in time for Christmas.

Featuring hundreds of archive photos, including some previously unseen gems, the latest titles from Steve Finan promise to be the perfect gift for football fans.

Exploring Scottish football grounds throughout the black and white as they were meant to be experienced, full of fans cheering their heroes on, both volumes create a nostalgic football odyssey full of famous teams, grounds and iconic names.

Jim McLean – Dundee United Legend

A must-have for Dundee United fans, rediscover the legend of Jim McLean – the most successful manager to ever sit in the dugout at Tannadice.

During a long career managing United, Jim went head to head with the Old Firm, Fergie’s Aberdeen, and European giants during adventures abroad.

Read about the manager and the man away from football with tributes from a host of famous faces and Jim’s family.

Celtic – In The Black & White Era

A must-have for fans exploring one of Scotand’s biggest clubs, relive decades of Celtic history with the help of nostalgic photographs.

Photos that have lain hidden in archives for 40, 50 or even 60 years chart some of Celtic’s most important events including the Lisbon Lions triumph, Gil Heron’s debut, and the famous Leeds United European tie of 1970.

Rangers – In The Black & White Era

A must for fans, discover decades of Rangers history throughout the Black & White era.

Containing hundreds of never-before-seen photos, read about icons from across decades of club history.

The formidable Iron Curtain defence, Bill Struth, John Greig, Jim Baxter and a host of other famous names feature.

Dark Blue Blood – Scottish Rugby In The Black & White Era

A must for Rugby fans, Dark Blue Blood is a unique record of Scottish rugby filled with fascinating photos of clubs, teams, iconic matches, and old foes.

A look at Scottish rugby across decades of history, this is the perfect gift for Rugby obsessives.

Oor Wullie Hae A Braw Christmas Jumper

Starring Oor Wullie sitting on his iconic bucket, celebrate the festive season in style with this ‘awfie braw’ jumper design.

The Broons Merry Christmas A’Body Jumper

Get yersel’ cosy and ready tae celebrate Christmas with a jumper from Scotland’s first family, The Broons.

Featuring the famous family sitting at the Christmas table, pulling crackers whilst they wait on Granpaw Broon carving the turkey, this is wonderfully festive gift sure to get a few laughs this season.

The Broons Personalised Annual 2022

Treat yourself or relatives to a richt load o’ laughs with the latest annual from The Broons.

Personalise the cover, add a special message and your chosen recipient’s name inside.

The Broons Book & Calendar 2022

Bringing together their latest annual and calendar, this great value gift offers up plenty of laughs from The Broons.

Collecting comic strips from over the two years, the latest annual is a must-have for fans.

Colourful, cheery, featuring classic strips from Dudley D. Watkins, their latest calendar will have you laughing throughout the year ahead.

The Broons & Oor Wullie Monopoly

Tak’ yersels around Auchenshoogle, hame o’ Oor Wullie, an’ ower tae Auhentogle, whaur The Broons bide, in this special edition of Monopoly.

Whaur’s Oor Wullie & Kelpies Jigsaw Puzzle

Oor Wullie is oot an’ aboot in this fun jigsaw puzzle featuring iconic characters, including the Broons, all exploring the world-famous Kelpies at Falkirk.

Whaur’s Oor Wullie in Edinburgh Jigsaw Puzzle

Oor Wullie’s oot and aboot ‘Auld Reekie’ in this fun jigsaw featuring some of Scotland’s most-loved characters.

As well as looking out for Wullie, there’s a list of things to spot once you’ve completed this colourful jigsaw.

Whaur’s Oor Wullie in Dundee Jigsaw Puzzle

Oor Wullie is oot and aboot in Dundee, having a laugh at the city’s historic waterfront.

Home to the V&A Dundee and RRS Discovery, can you find Wullie and his pals?

Oor Wullie Calendar & Bucket O’ Fudge

Enjoy the year ahead with Oor Wullie’s latest, colourful calendar and a classic Bucket O’ Fudge fans of the iconic character and those with a sweet tooth will love!

The Scots Magazine Calendar 2022

Tour scenic Scotland through the seasons with the latest calendar from The Scots Magazine.

Featuring a spectacular collection of photographs, throughout the year you’ll see some of the very best of Scotland including islands and iconic landmarks.

Outlander Country Calendar 2022

An excellent gift for fans of the global sensation, the latest Outlander Country Calendar includes Scottish locations that inspired the show.

Throughout the year, the calendar will show why author Diana Gabaldon insisted ‘Outlander’ be filmed on location in Scotland.

Courier Country Calendar 2022

Visiting a different part of Courier Country month-to-month, the latest edition of the popular calendar features some of Tayside and Fife’s most iconic locations.

From St Andrews to Dundee and on to the ‘Fair City’ Perth, nostalgic photographs from the archive take readers on a trip through decades of Courier Country history.

Tele Dundee Memories Calendar 2022

Offering a little taste of the toon in days gone by, the latest Dundee Memories calendar from the Tele includes fantastic archive photos.

Wellgate, Balgay Park, Lochee, Stobmuir Ponds, and more all feature on this grand tour of Dundee.

C’MON SCOTLAND! T-Shirt

Celebrating Archie Gemmill’s special brace against the Dutch in 1978, cheer on Scotland with pride wearing this eye-catching design capturing one of Scotland’s heroes.

The Gin Bothy Christmas Gin Collection

Angus-based Gin Bothy’s Christmas collection contains four festive gins showcasing some of the very best local ingredients.

Hand-bottled and hand-batched, containing no preservatives and all-natural flavours, this is quite the treat for the gin lover in your life.

Gin Bothy Raspberry Liqueur Christmas Cracker

Bursting with natural flavour, add a lovely final addition to your festive table with a Gin Bothy Christmas Cracker.

Featuring raspberries picked from Perthshire and Angus farms, this is a cracking Christmas gift to enjoy this year.

Gin Bothy Gunshot Infused Gin Christmas Cracker

Since 2016, Gunshot is Scotland’s only three-star Great Taste award-winning gin.

Brought to by Gin Bothy, enjoy this famous tipple tucked away inside a fantastic Christmas Cracker gift.

Luxury Overseas Scottish Hamper USA/Canada

Send Scottish, seasonal best wishes to friends across the Atlantic with our Luxury Overseas Hamper.

A delicious selection, Scottish favourites including Oat Crackers, Shortbread, and Marmalade all feature.

Walkers Aberlour Hamper

Serving a delicious selection of traditional shortbread, the Aberlour Hamper is a firm Scottish favourite.

Tucked away waiting to be opened, different highlights include Petticoat Tails, Highlanders, and Ecclefechan Tarts!

Dean’s Couthie Christmas

Finished off with moreish cheddar and chilli bites, Dean’s Couthie Christmas Hamper includes a selection of warm and comforting flavours of the festive season.

Dean’s Merry Christmas, Deer!

Featuring a burst of colour thanks to art from Steven Brown, enjoy a mixture of traditional and unique flavours with the Dean’s Merry Christmas, Deer! hamper.

Glasgow Gin

A quadruple-distilled pure grain spirit made from 100% wheat and redistilled using ten flavoursome botanicals, Glasgow Gin is smooth and big on flavour.

Auld Acquaintance Whisky

A limited-edition, Blended Scotch Whisky, Auld Acquaintance is one for those special moments.

Remember acquaintances old and new with this special dram, this Christmas.

Browse all Scottish Gifts