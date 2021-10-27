Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle

Scottish Gifts they’ll love this Christmas

By DC Thomson Shop
October 27 2021, 2.44pm
Legendary Scotland
Browse top Scottish gifts including Legendary Scotland (pictured).

Explore a selection of Scottish gifts from nostalgic stocking fillers to delicious festive hampers offering a traditional taste of Scotland.

500 Scottish Facts

500 Scottish Facts
500 Scottish Facts.

Set someone lucky up with a lifetime of trivia with 500 Scottish Facts.

Featuring a huge collection of quirky and fascinating facts all about Scotland, learn about the country’s people, culture, and long history with this essential book.

Click here to visit our shop

Legendary Scotland – Myths, Folklore and Unexplained Events

Legendary Scotland - Myths, Folklore and Unexplained Events
Legendary Scotland – Myths, Folklore and Unexplained Events.

Do you know about Loch Ness Monster’s cousin Morag? Or Beira, Queen of Winter?

Discover over hundred urban myths and ancient mysteries with Legendary Scotland.

The latest title from the award-winning team behind The Scots Magazine, Legendary Scotland brings a thrilling selection of tales taken from archives dating all the way back to 1739.

Click here to visit our shop

Perth Memories

Perth Memories
Perth Memories.

A celebration of the ‘Fair City’ brought to you by The Courier, Perth Memories is packed with nostalgic archive photos.

Take a nostalgic journey to remember, look at Perth landmarks and much-loved traditions in days gone by including a day at the races, the open-air market and ice-skating on the River Tay!

Click here to visit our shop

Dundee Memories

Dundee Memories
Dundee Memories.

Archive photos covering decades of history take you around the famous City of Discovery with Dundee Memories.

An ideal gift for anyone who loves the city, step back in time with classic pictures from Dundee’s past.

Click here to visit our shop

Explore the Munros

Explore the Munros
Explore the Munros.

Explore the Munros is an essential guide to fifty of Scotland’s most iconic mountains.

The Scots Magazine Editor and outdoor expert, Robert Wight offers facts, detailed information and tips accompanied by spectacular photography from Keith Fergus.

Click here to visit our shop

We Had A Dream – Scotland Internationals In The Black & White Era

We Had A Dream - Scotland Internationals In The Black & White Era
We Had A Dream – Scotland Internationals In The Black & White Era.

Learn about or rediscover famous names, iconic matches, and classic Scotland encounters from throughout the Black and White era with We Had A Dream.

Denis Law, Manchester United legend and joint Scotland Top Scorer, provides a fantastic foreword to a book featuring hundreds of archive photos starting in the 1920s and stopping at the 1978 World Cup.

A nostalgic look at ‘oor’ team, revisit iconic names including Gallacher, Jordan, Law, Johnstone, Greig, and Dalglish throughout this wonderful dip into Scottish football nostalgia.

Click here to visit our shop

Lifted Over The Turnstiles Volume 2 and 3

Lifted Over The Turnstiles Volume 2 and 3
Lifted Over The Turnstiles Volume 2 and 3.

Three years in the making, Lifted Over the Turnstiles Volume 2 and 3 are available to order just in time for Christmas.

Featuring hundreds of archive photos, including some previously unseen gems, the latest titles from Steve Finan promise to be the perfect gift for football fans.

Exploring Scottish football grounds throughout the black and white as they were meant to be experienced, full of fans cheering their heroes on, both volumes create a nostalgic football odyssey full of famous teams, grounds and iconic names.

Click here to visit our shop

Jim McLean – Dundee United Legend

NEXT ORDER! Jim McLean - Dundee United Legend
Jim McLean – Dundee United Legend.

A must-have for Dundee United fans, rediscover the legend of Jim McLean – the most successful manager to ever sit in the dugout at Tannadice.

During a long career managing United, Jim went head to head with the Old Firm, Fergie’s Aberdeen, and European giants during adventures abroad.

Read about the manager and the man away from football with tributes from a host of famous faces and Jim’s family.

Click here to visit our shop

Celtic – In The Black & White Era

Celtic - In The Black & White Era
Celtic – In The Black & White Era.

A must-have for fans exploring one of Scotand’s biggest clubs, relive decades of Celtic history with the help of nostalgic photographs.

Photos that have lain hidden in archives for 40, 50 or even 60 years chart some of Celtic’s most important events including the Lisbon Lions triumph, Gil Heron’s debut, and the famous Leeds United European tie of 1970.

Click here to visit our shop

Rangers – In The Black & White Era

Rangers - In The Black & White Era
Rangers – In The Black & White Era.

A must for fans, discover decades of Rangers history throughout the Black & White era.

Containing hundreds of never-before-seen photos, read about icons from across decades of club history.

The formidable Iron Curtain defence, Bill Struth, John Greig, Jim Baxter and a host of other famous names feature.

Click here to visit our shop

Dark Blue Blood – Scottish Rugby In The Black & White Era

Dark Blue Blood - Scottish Rugby In The Black & White Era
Dark Blue Blood – Scottish Rugby In The Black & White Era.

A must for Rugby fans, Dark Blue Blood is a unique record of Scottish rugby filled with fascinating photos of clubs, teams, iconic matches, and old foes.

A look at Scottish rugby across decades of history, this is the perfect gift for Rugby obsessives.

Click here to visit our shop

Oor Wullie Hae A Braw Christmas Jumper

Oor Wullie Hae A Braw Christmas Jumper
Oor Wullie Hae A Braw Christmas Jumper.

Starring Oor Wullie sitting on his iconic bucket, celebrate the festive season in style with this ‘awfie braw’ jumper design.

Click here to visit our shop

The Broons Merry Christmas A’Body Jumper

The Broons Merry Christmas A'Body Jumper
The Broons Merry Christmas A’Body Jumper.

 

Get yersel’ cosy and ready tae celebrate Christmas with a jumper from Scotland’s first family, The Broons.

Featuring the famous family sitting at the Christmas table, pulling crackers whilst they wait on Granpaw Broon carving the turkey, this is wonderfully festive gift sure to get a few laughs this season.

Click here to visit our shop

The Broons Personalised Annual 2022

The Broons Personalised Annual 2022
The Broons Personalised Annual 2022.

Treat yourself or relatives to a richt load o’ laughs with the latest annual from The Broons.

Personalise the cover, add a special message and your chosen recipient’s name inside.

Click here to visit our shop

The Broons Book & Calendar 2022

The Broons Book & Calendar Pack 2022
The Broons Book & Calendar Pack 2022.

Bringing together their latest annual and calendar, this great value gift offers up plenty of laughs from The Broons.

Collecting comic strips from over the two years, the latest annual is a must-have for fans.

Colourful, cheery, featuring classic strips from Dudley D. Watkins, their latest calendar will have you laughing throughout the year ahead.

Click here to visit our shop

The Broons & Oor Wullie Monopoly

The Broons and Oor Wullie Monopoly
The Broons and Oor Wullie Monopoly.

Tak’ yersels around Auchenshoogle, hame o’ Oor Wullie, an’ ower tae Auhentogle, whaur The Broons bide, in this special edition of Monopoly.

Click here to visit our shop

Whaur’s Oor Wullie & Kelpies Jigsaw Puzzle

Whaur's Oor Wullie & Kelpies Jigsaw Puzzle
Whaur’s Oor Wullie & Kelpies Jigsaw Puzzle.

Oor Wullie is oot an’ aboot in this fun jigsaw puzzle featuring iconic characters, including the Broons, all exploring the world-famous Kelpies at Falkirk.

Click here to visit our shop

Whaur’s Oor Wullie in Edinburgh Jigsaw Puzzle

Whaur's Oor Wullie in Edinburgh Jigsaw Puzzle
Whaur’s Oor Wullie in Edinburgh Jigsaw Puzzle.

Oor Wullie’s oot and aboot ‘Auld Reekie’ in this fun jigsaw featuring some of Scotland’s most-loved characters.

As well as looking out for Wullie, there’s a list of things to spot once you’ve completed this colourful jigsaw.

Click here to visit our shop

Whaur’s Oor Wullie in Dundee Jigsaw Puzzle

Whaur’s Oor Wullie in Dundee Jigsaw Puzzle
Whaur’s Oor Wullie in Dundee Jigsaw Puzzle.

Oor Wullie is oot and aboot in Dundee, having a laugh at the city’s historic waterfront.

Home to the V&A Dundee and RRS Discovery, can you find Wullie and his pals?

Click here to visit our shop

Oor Wullie Calendar & Bucket O’ Fudge

Oor Wullie Calendar & Bucket O' Fudge
Oor Wullie Calendar & Bucket O’ Fudge.

Enjoy the year ahead with Oor Wullie’s latest, colourful calendar and a classic Bucket O’ Fudge fans of the iconic character and those with a sweet tooth will love!

Click here to visit our shop

The Scots Magazine Calendar 2022

Tour scenic Scotland through the seasons with the latest calendar from The Scots Magazine.

Featuring a spectacular collection of photographs, throughout the year you’ll see some of the very best of Scotland including islands and iconic landmarks.

Click here to visit our shop

Outlander Country Calendar 2022

An excellent gift for fans of the global sensation, the latest Outlander Country Calendar includes Scottish locations that inspired the show.

Throughout the year, the calendar will show why author Diana Gabaldon insisted ‘Outlander’ be filmed on location in Scotland.

Click here to visit our shop

Courier Country Calendar 2022

Visiting a different part of Courier Country month-to-month, the latest edition of the popular calendar features some of Tayside and Fife’s most iconic locations.

From St Andrews to Dundee and on to the ‘Fair City’ Perth, nostalgic photographs from the archive take readers on a trip through decades of Courier Country history.

Click here to visit our shop

Tele Dundee Memories Calendar 2022

Offering a little taste of the toon in days gone by, the latest Dundee Memories calendar from the Tele includes fantastic archive photos.

Wellgate, Balgay Park, Lochee, Stobmuir Ponds, and more all feature on this grand tour of Dundee.

Click here to visit our shop

C’MON SCOTLAND! T-Shirt

C'MON SCOTLAND! T-Shirt
C’MON SCOTLAND! T-Shirt.

Celebrating Archie Gemmill’s special brace against the Dutch in 1978, cheer on Scotland with pride wearing this eye-catching design capturing one of Scotland’s heroes.

Click here to visit our shop

The Gin Bothy Christmas Gin Collection

The Gin Bothy Christmas Gin Collection
The Gin Bothy Christmas Gin Collection.

Angus-based Gin Bothy’s Christmas collection contains four festive gins showcasing some of the very best local ingredients.

Hand-bottled and hand-batched, containing no preservatives and all-natural flavours, this is quite the treat for the gin lover in your life.

Click here to visit our shop

Gin Bothy Raspberry Liqueur Christmas Cracker

Gin Bothy Raspberry Liqueur Christmas Cracker
Gin Bothy Raspberry Liqueur Christmas Cracker.

Bursting with natural flavour, add a lovely final addition to your festive table with a Gin Bothy Christmas Cracker.

Featuring raspberries picked from Perthshire and Angus farms, this is a cracking Christmas gift to enjoy this year.

Click here to visit our shop

Gin Bothy Gunshot Infused Gin Christmas Cracker

Gin Bothy Gunshot Infused Gin Christmas Cracker
Gin Bothy Gunshot Infused Gin Christmas Cracker.

Since 2016, Gunshot is Scotland’s only three-star Great Taste award-winning gin.

Brought to by Gin Bothy, enjoy this famous tipple tucked away inside a fantastic Christmas Cracker gift.

Click here to visit our shop

Luxury Overseas Scottish Hamper USA/Canada

Luxury Overseas Scottish Hamper USA/Canada
Luxury Overseas Scottish Hamper USA/Canada.

Send Scottish, seasonal best wishes to friends across the Atlantic with our Luxury Overseas Hamper.

A delicious selection, Scottish favourites including Oat Crackers, Shortbread, and Marmalade all feature.

Click here to visit our shop

Walkers Aberlour Hamper

Walkers Aberlour Hamper.
Walkers Aberlour Hamper.

Serving a delicious selection of traditional shortbread, the Aberlour Hamper is a firm Scottish favourite.

Tucked away waiting to be opened, different highlights include Petticoat Tails, Highlanders, and Ecclefechan Tarts!

Click here to visit our shop

Dean’s Couthie Christmas

Dean's Couthie Christmas
Dean’s Couthie Christmas.

Finished off with moreish cheddar and chilli bites, Dean’s Couthie Christmas Hamper includes a selection of warm and comforting flavours of the festive season.

Click here to visit our shop

Dean’s Merry Christmas, Deer!

Dean's Merry Christmas, Deer!
Dean’s Merry Christmas, Deer!.

Featuring a burst of colour thanks to art from Steven Brown, enjoy a mixture of traditional and unique flavours with the Dean’s Merry Christmas, Deer! hamper.

Click here to visit our shop

Glasgow Gin

Glasgow Gin
Glasgow Gin.

A quadruple-distilled pure grain spirit made from 100% wheat and redistilled using ten flavoursome botanicals, Glasgow Gin is smooth and big on flavour.

Click here to visit our shop

Auld Acquaintance Whisky

Auld Acquaintance Whisky
Auld Acquaintance Whisky.

A limited-edition, Blended Scotch Whisky, Auld Acquaintance is one for those special moments.

Remember acquaintances old and new with this special dram, this Christmas.

Click here to visit our shop

Browse all Scottish Gifts

Explore our full range of Scottish Gifts at DC Thomson Shop. Click here to start shopping.

[[brand_name]] logo

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[button_text]]

More from The Courier