6 Winter-inspired Embroidery Kits to try this season

Tis’ the season to start a rewarding embroidery project to add to your festive decorations or gift to someone special.

Browse a lovely selection of winter-inspired embroidery kits all available to order at our shop.

1. Winter Woolies

Cute, modern, made up of six different stitches, the Winter Woolies design will get you feeling festive in the run-up to Christmas.

2. Snowflake Mandala

An excellent gift idea for crafty friends, the Snowflake Mandala is a delicate, wintery design sure to catch the eye.

An iconic winter symbol, the design does feature some intricate details requiring tiny stitches, making it more suited for readers with cross-stitch or embroidery experience.

3. Winter Flowers

A beautiful winter design featuring seven different stitches, flowers take centre stage with this next project.

Holly, poinsettia, mistletoe, berries, fern, and pine leaves all feature in a fabulous design that’s ideal for tackling yourself or gifting to someone this Christmas.

4. Noel Christmas Floral Wreath

Holly, poinsettia, mistletoe, berries, fern, and pine leaves form a wreath around the word ‘Noel’ in this beautiful design.

Adding a lovely helping of colour to the gloomy winter months, the entire design sits against a deep purple background.

5. Frosty Foliage

Pre-printed on a refreshing teal background, our Frosty Foliage design includes four different stitches.

A great winter project for beginners (instructions included with each of these kits), the finished article will look great whether taking pride of place in your home or as a thoughtful gift they will appreciate.

6. Abstract Christmas

Contemporary, colourful, and featuring familiar symbols of Christmas, our next project is excellent for beginners.

A relaxing project to tackle this winter, this design adds a pop of colour to any home.

