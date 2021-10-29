Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
SPONSORED: The clocks are going back so it’s time to top up your vitamin D

By Courier Commercial
October 29 2021, 3.15pm

This weekend the clocks go back an hour – marking the start of the colder, darker months. And that means it’s time to make sure we are ready to top up our vitamin D levels.

Vitamin D helps us regulate the amount of calcium and phosphate in the body – the nutrients needed to keep bones and muscles healthy.

Getting vitamin D in winter

Our main source of vitamin D is the sun – but in winter in Scotland, it’s hard to get enough of it, explains Alana McDonald, Senior Public Health Nutrition Advisor at Food Standards Scotland.

“We only get enough of the right kind of sunlight for our bodies to make vitamin D between April and September, meaning for roughly half the year it is not possible for our bodies to make vitamin D from sunlight.

Vitamin D in food

“It’s also difficult to get enough vitamin D from food, as it is only found in small amounts in some foods – so we are encouraging everyone to take a daily supplement containing 10 micrograms of vitamin D, particularly between October and March, to help maintain our levels.”

A lack of vitamin D in adults can lead to bone pain caused by a condition called osteomalacia, or softening of the bones. In extreme cases, and thankfully now rare, children are also at risk of developing rickets, which can also lead to bone pain and bone deformities.

Infographic showing the benefits of vitamin D in winter

Vitamin D for children in winter

Infants and children under five years, people who have low or no exposure to the sun, and those from minority ethnic groups with dark skin are also at higher risk of vitamin D deficiency, and should take a daily supplement all year round.

“Anyone can buy vitamin D supplements or vitamin drops containing vitamin D (for under 5s) over the counter at most pharmacies and supermarkets,” adds Alana.

“It’s a simple, easy, scientifically proven, and relatively cheap way to maintain our vitamin D levels.”

To find out more about vitamin D, visit the Food Standards Scotland website.