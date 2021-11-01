Did you know that one of the best times to join a gym is November? That’s because there are many benefits of signing up to a new gym membership, or reinstating your lapsed membership, at this particular time of year.

So if you have plans to launch your fitness journey in the new year, don’t put it off until January, start now – and take advantage of heavily discounted membership fees for just £5 for the first month (if you join one of ANGUSalive’s seven sports centres in November).

Colin Knight, senior manager at ANGUSalive which launched bACTIVE sport and leisure memberships over five years ago, said: “We hope this bACTIVE membership offer motivates Angus residents to take care of their health and wellbeing in the approaching winter months.

“This offer is a great way to beat the winter blues by feeling the benefits of a healthy and active lifestyle.”

Besides boosting your physical and emotional wellbeing, particularly in the aftermath of the clocks changing and the darker nights, there are many other positives of joining a gym this month. Here, we outline just 5 of them….

1. Beat the January rush:

Did you know that around 12% of gym members sign up in January (that’s according to the Fitness Industry Association)? But with the number of benefits associated with joining a gym in November, it seems pointless waiting until 2022. So, get in quick and start your fitness journey early before the January rush.

2. FREE indoor fitness classes:

As the nights are getting darker and colder in November, outside walks, runs and fitness sessions are less tempting making indoor fitness classes the ideal solution. With ANGUSalive’s bACTIVE membership you can enjoy 100s of exercise classes, indoors to suit every level.

3. Exercising boosts your mood:

Now the clocks have gone back, it is common for us to feel a little down. Did you know that winter depression cases (like Seasonal Affective Disorder which is triggered when the nights get darker) rocket after the clocks go back? Stay in control of your winter blues and hit the gym as physical activity boosts endorphins and the presence of the ‘happy hormone’ (serotonin) in your body.

4. Special £5 offer at ANGUSalive:

Enjoy a whole month of bACTIVE membership for less than the cost of ONE class, gym, swim or racquet sport session. It’s just £5 in November. What’s included:

Fitness suites with free weights, resistance, and cardio machines.

100s of group exercise classes to suit every mood and fitness level, offering everything from freestyle to the global brand, Les Mills.

5 swimming Pools offering lane swimming, swimming lessons and aqua classes.

Racquet sports including badminton, squash and short tennis.

A range of discounted term-time and holiday programmes for under 18s: activities include football, gymnastics, trampolining and much more.

Free Parking at Monikie and Crombie Country Parks, saving you £3 each visit!

5. Flexible membership options:

One thing that puts people off purchasing a gym membership is that they are tied in – but not at ANGUSalive gyms and its seven fitness centres have various membership options that will suit individuals, couples, families and those who want to train with a friend.

Off peak: Pay just £24-a-month (from December onwards) or £264 annually for off-peak gym access between 7am and 4pm Monday-Friday and all weekend.

Adult Monthly: Pay just £30-a-month when you sign up for one year and have access to all the bACTIVE benefits and seven sports centres*.

Rolling monthly: Pay £35-a-month and cancel anytime

Family bundle: Sign your family up from just £41-a-month for one adult and one child (under 18) or £76-a-month for two adults and two children.

Joint membership with a friend: Two friends or couples or family members (who do not stay at the same address) can join from £45-a-month (off peak) or £54-a-month (peak).

Sign up for a new gym membership with ANGUSalive in November and start taking advantage of access to seven fitness suites, five swimming pools, seven sports centres, 100s of free gym classes, and much more. The earlier you join for £5, the better.

*You will find seven ANGUSalive gyms at: Abroath Sports Centre; Brechin Community; Campus; Carnoustie Sports Centre; Forfar Community Campus; Montrose Sports Centre; Saltire Sports Centre and Websters Sports Centre in Kirriemuir.