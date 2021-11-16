Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jings, Crivvens, Help Ma Baubles! 5 Oor Wullie & The Broons festive jumpers

By DC Thomson Shop
November 16 2021, 9.11am Updated: November 16 2021, 9.11am
Complete your Christmas Day outfit with these new designs.
Complete your Christmas Day outfit with these new designs.

New an’ exclusive to oor shop, browse a fantoosh selection o’ jumpers available to order fur Christmas!

All available in a choice of colours, we start with design featuring a cameo fae ‘Santa’…

1. Christmas Comic Strip

Oor Wullie Christmas Comic Strip Jumper.
Oor Wullie Christmas Comic Strip Jumper.

Featuring Wullie in a cartoon strip, Auchenshoogle’s finest tries to grab Santa’s beard to slow down his sleigh ride with disastrous results!

Click here for more information

2. Jings, Crivvens, Help Ma Baubles!

Oor Wullie Jings, Crivvens, Help Ma Baubles Jumper.
Oor Wullie Jings, Crivvens, Help Ma Baubles Jumper.

A festive twist on Oor Wullie’s iconic catchphrase, this design depicts Wullie and his chums singing on a snowy Christmas evening.

Click here for more information

3. Hae A Braw Christmas!

Oor Wullie Hae A Braw Christmas Jumper.
Oor Wullie Hae A Braw Christmas Jumper.

“Hooray! Santa Claus Is Comin’ The Nicht!” Wullie’s sitting on his iconic bucket counting down the hours until the big day arrives in this next design.

Click here for more information

4. Let It Snaw!

The Broons Let It Snaw! Jumper.
The Broons Let It Snaw! Jumper.

A lovely Christmas scene, celebrate with The Broons this year thanks to this smart design.

Click here for more information

5. Merry Christmas A’Body!

The Broons Merry Christmas A’Body Jumper.
The Broons Merry Christmas A'Body Jumper.

Sitting around the festive table pulling crackers while Granpaw Broon carves the turkey, our final jumper is a must-have for fans of Scotland’s first family.

Click here for more information

Browse all The Broons & Oor Wullie Gifts

Click here to head ower tae oor shop.

