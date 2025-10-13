8 Santa’s grottos you can book now in Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perthshire for Christmas 2025

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
8 Santa’s grottos you can book now in Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perthshire for Christmas 2025

Father Christmas will meet kids at local venues including farms, garden centres and parks.

Santa in his grotto at Peel Farm. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
By Cheryl Peebles

Christmas is still some time away – but places are being snapped up at Santa’s grottos in Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perthshire.

We’ve compiled a nice list of local grottos already in the festive calendar and will add to it as more are announced.

Booking details are in the links.

Santa’s grottos in Angus

Peel Farm, Kirriemuir

Noah Smith, then aged 5, with Santa at Peel Farm in Kirriemuir, Angus.
At Peel Farm Santa can use Makaton sign language making this grotto particularly suitable for children with communication difficulties.

December 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, 21 and 24. Peel Farm, Lintrathen, Kirriemuir, DD8 5JJ.

Dobbies Garden Centre, Monifieth

Children will be welcomed by elves for a North Pole adventure before meeting Santa. There is also a quiet grotto.

Daily November 23 to December 24. Dobbies Garden Centre Dundee, Ethiebeaton Park, Monifieth, DD5 4HB.

Santa’s grotto in Dundee

Discovery Point, Dundee

Santa will park his sleigh at Discovery Point. Children will enjoy a festive performance before their meet and greet.

Discovery Point in Dundee.
Santa is coming to Discovery Point. Image: Dundee Heritage Trust.

December 6, 7, 13,14, 20, 21, 22 and 23. Discovery Point, Riverside Drive, DD1 4XA.

Santa’s grottos in Fife

Scottish Deer Centre and Wildlife Park, Cupar

Santa’s grotto is already sold out here. But kids can visit the grottos of Mrs Clause or the Reindeerinch – a parody of The Grinch – instead.

Reindeerinch with Eleanor Who and Freya Who at the Scottish Deer Centre. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

November 23, 23, 29, 30, December 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24. Scottish Deer Centre and Wildlife Park, Bow of Fife, KY15 4NQ.

Craigtoun Country Park, St Andrews

As well as meeting Santa, children can enjoy a festive ride on Puffin’ Billy, Christmas crafts and a letter trail.

December 13, 14, 20, 21. The Craigtoun Cafe, Craigtoun Country Park, St Andrews KY15 8NX.

Dobbies Garden Centre, Dunfermline

Elves will welcome kids for a North Pole adventure and activities before they head for Santa’s grotto. There is also a quiet grotto.

Daily November 23 to December 24. Dobbies Garden Centre Dunfermline, Whimbrell Place, Fife Leisure Park , Dunfermline, KY11 8EX.

Santa’s grottos in Perthshire

Glendoick Garden Centre, Glencarse

Meet Santa in his woodland Christmas cabin and enjoy the Glendoick Garden Centre’s impressive festive display. The grotto entry fee supports CHAS children’s hospices. Only a few December slots were left at time of publication.

Glendoick Garden Centre winter wonderland display. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

November 29, 30, December 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, 21. Glendoick Nursery, Glencarse, PH2 7NS.

Dobbies Garden Centre, Perth

Snowy scenes, ice fishing with penguins, ice hockey with polar bears and snowball hoop shooting – all before meeting Santa. There is also a quiet grotto.

Daily November 23 to December 24. Dobbies Garden Centre Perth, Huntingtower Park, Crieff Road, Perth , PH1 3JJ.

Santa in his grotto at Peel Farm. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Santa in his grotto at Peel Farm. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
