8 Santa’s grottos you can book now in Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perthshire for Christmas 2025

Christmas is still some time away – but places are being snapped up at Santa’s grottos in Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perthshire.

We’ve compiled a nice list of local grottos already in the festive calendar and will add to it as more are announced.

Booking details are in the links.

Santa’s grottos in Angus

Peel Farm, Kirriemuir

At Peel Farm Santa can use Makaton sign language making this grotto particularly suitable for children with communication difficulties.

December 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, 21 and 24. Peel Farm, Lintrathen, Kirriemuir, DD8 5JJ.

Dobbies Garden Centre, Monifieth

Children will be welcomed by elves for a North Pole adventure before meeting Santa. There is also a quiet grotto.

Daily November 23 to December 24. Dobbies Garden Centre Dundee, Ethiebeaton Park, Monifieth, DD5 4HB.

Santa’s grotto in Dundee

Discovery Point, Dundee

Santa will park his sleigh at Discovery Point. Children will enjoy a festive performance before their meet and greet.

December 6, 7, 13,14, 20, 21, 22 and 23. Discovery Point, Riverside Drive, DD1 4XA.

Santa’s grottos in Fife

Scottish Deer Centre and Wildlife Park, Cupar

Santa’s grotto is already sold out here. But kids can visit the grottos of Mrs Clause or the Reindeerinch – a parody of The Grinch – instead.

November 23, 23, 29, 30, December 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24. Scottish Deer Centre and Wildlife Park, Bow of Fife, KY15 4NQ.

Craigtoun Country Park, St Andrews

As well as meeting Santa, children can enjoy a festive ride on Puffin’ Billy, Christmas crafts and a letter trail.

December 13, 14, 20, 21. The Craigtoun Cafe, Craigtoun Country Park, St Andrews KY15 8NX.

Dobbies Garden Centre, Dunfermline

Elves will welcome kids for a North Pole adventure and activities before they head for Santa’s grotto. There is also a quiet grotto.

Daily November 23 to December 24. Dobbies Garden Centre Dunfermline, Whimbrell Place, Fife Leisure Park , Dunfermline, KY11 8EX.

Santa’s grottos in Perthshire

Glendoick Garden Centre, Glencarse

Meet Santa in his woodland Christmas cabin and enjoy the Glendoick Garden Centre’s impressive festive display. The grotto entry fee supports CHAS children’s hospices. Only a few December slots were left at time of publication.

November 29, 30, December 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, 21. Glendoick Nursery, Glencarse, PH2 7NS.

Dobbies Garden Centre, Perth

Snowy scenes, ice fishing with penguins, ice hockey with polar bears and snowball hoop shooting – all before meeting Santa. There is also a quiet grotto.

Daily November 23 to December 24. Dobbies Garden Centre Perth, Huntingtower Park, Crieff Road, Perth , PH1 3JJ.