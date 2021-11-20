COLLECTOR’S CORNER: Focus on polar goggles

Bearnes Hampton Littlewood, a prominent Exeter-based regional saleroom, was fortunate to capture the archive of polar explorer Francis Davies (1885-1952), a Plymothian, who was the Royal Navy carpenter and shipwright aboard the Dundee expedition ship Terra Nova and a member of many later polar expeditions. So much so, that his name is commemorated by Davies Bay, discovered in 1911.

Davis’s recollections of the Terra Nova, her crew and the 1910-1912 Antarctic expedition have been recently published in a book With Scott Before The Mast, which charts his first impressions of seeing the Terra Nova and meeting Captain Scott, to the sadness shared among the expedition party on hearing of the death of their friends and colleagues.

Charged with preparing both the Dundee-built ship and the expedition huts, Davies became well known among his crewmates and earned the nickname ‘Chippy.’

Life saving decision

As the Terra Nova was an old ship, constructed in Stephen’s Yard in 1884 and at 740 tons the second-largest in Dundee’s history, she gave Davies many problems. But such was his talent at keeping her running that, despite his desire to stay with Scott and the Southern party, the officers insisted that Davies stay aboard in order to ensure that the Terra Nova could continue to sail. It probably saved his life.

Davies’ large collection of expedition material was offered in BHL’s maritime auction on October 19.

One of the most unusual items was a pair of hand-made leather snow goggles used by Davies aboard the Terra Nova. Unusual and rare, the googles’ rectangular-cut eye pieces had amber coloured lenses. They were labelled in ink ‘F. E. Davies.’

Conservatively estimated at £400-£600, the goggles sold for £3300.