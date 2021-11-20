Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle

COLLECTOR’S CORNER: Focus on polar goggles

By Norman Watson
November 20 2021, 11.13am
Polar goggles, £3300.
Polar goggles, £3300.

Bearnes Hampton Littlewood, a prominent Exeter-based regional saleroom, was fortunate to capture the archive of polar explorer Francis Davies (1885-1952), a Plymothian, who was the Royal Navy carpenter and shipwright aboard the Dundee expedition ship Terra Nova and a member of many later polar expeditions. So much so, that his name is commemorated by Davies Bay, discovered in 1911.

Davis’s recollections of the Terra Nova, her crew and the 1910-1912 Antarctic expedition have been recently published in a book With Scott Before The Mast, which charts his first impressions of seeing the Terra Nova and meeting Captain Scott, to the sadness shared among the expedition party on hearing of the death of their friends and colleagues.

Charged with preparing both the Dundee-built ship and the expedition huts, Davies became well known among his crewmates and earned the nickname ‘Chippy.’

Life saving decision

As the Terra Nova was an old ship, constructed in Stephen’s Yard in 1884 and at 740 tons the second-largest in Dundee’s history, she gave Davies many problems. But such was his talent at keeping her running that, despite his desire to stay with Scott and the Southern party, the officers insisted that Davies stay aboard in order to ensure that the Terra Nova could continue to sail. It probably saved his life.

Davies’ large collection of expedition material was offered in BHL’s maritime auction on October 19.

One of the most unusual items was a pair of hand-made leather snow goggles used by Davies aboard the Terra Nova. Unusual and rare, the googles’ rectangular-cut eye pieces had amber coloured lenses. They were labelled in ink ‘F. E. Davies.’

Conservatively estimated at  £400-£600, the goggles sold for £3300.