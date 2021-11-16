You can now book Dundee WinterFest tickets ahead of its launch on November 26th. Are you planning to visit? Here’s what you need to know – including three things you need to do whilst at the event!

After the challenges of last year, you won’t be alone if you’re determined to have the best Christmas ever.

And now, as the city gets ready to welcome the first ever Dundee Winterfest in Slessor Gardens, you won’t have too far to travel to enjoy some festive fun.

With footfall expected to be high, it’s a good idea to start planning your festive season in Dundee now to avoid disappointment. Luckily, a new app has been launched to help everyone book Dundee WinterFest tickets and start planning their visit.

Do you need the app to book Dundee WinterFest tickets?

The Dundee WinterFest app is a one-stop shop for everything to do with this inaugural event for the city.

You’ll be able to book Dundee WinterFest attractions and hold all your tickets in one place, find out more information about what’s going on during the event and get access to the latest updates (including any surprise appearances) through notifications.

Plus, unique offers will also be available through the app.

It also includes a useful guide to other Dundee attractions including landmarks, restaurants, hotels and bars. It’s free to hospitality operators who want to list their business.

Don’t worry though, you can find out more and book Dundee WinterFest attractions through the website if you prefer.

And you can turn up on the day for a wander, although there is no guarantee of spaces on attractions for those without tickets. Booking in advance will ensure the whole family or group can take part in the activities at the same time, on the day you plan to attend.

So what is there to do during Dundee WinterFest? Here are three things to check out during your visit.

1 Get your skates on

Whether you’re practically a pro and want to show off your best ice skating moves, or you’re a beginner just looking for a fun festive activity, don’t miss the full size ice rink.

Open during the day and evenings, with aids available for young ones, book the Dundee WinterFest ice rink now to secure your place. Are you wondering how much tickets to the Dundee WinterFest ice rink cost? They are £10 (plus a £2 booking fee) and include skate hire and approximately 45 minutes on the ice.

2 Take in the views

What better way to view Dundee city – including the new Christmas lights on display this year – than from the sky?

Book into the Big Wheel, get wrapped up warm and enjoy a birds eye view of the city.

Other fairground rides will also be on offer during Dundee WinterFest, including a helter skelter.

3 Soak up the atmosphere of Dundee WinterFest

Shop for gifts or treats for yourself, enjoy a tipple and get into the festive spirit with a wander around the Dundee WinterFest market and Bavarian bar.

Over 20 trade stalls are already confirmed.

Start planning your festive season and book a Dundee WinterFest visit now! For more information and to book tickets, download the app or check out the Dundee WinterFest website.