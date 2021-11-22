Christmas dinner is by far the most stressful, yet enjoyable, meal of the year. So, if you could have one Christmas wish it would be to make the December 25th meal preparations and planning hassle-free, wouldn’t it? Well, thanks to Scott Brothers Butchers, they are!

The Dundee butcher has pulled out all the stops this year to make sure that those preparing Christmas dinner across Courier country are well looked after (even if they have no cooking skills), so they don’t have to worry about a thing.

To begin with, Scott Brothers has so many different meats and poultry to choose from in its festive range – including the traditional Christmas turkey – and so much more. You will be surprised at the amount of choice on offer all under one roof.

Choose a Christmas meal to suit you

Here are just some of the other tempting treats available to buy now or pre-order:

Christmas trimmings: gluten-free chipolatas; pigs in blankets; smoked streaky bacon; different types of stuffing including: sage & onion, cranberry, oatmeal, pork & apple stuffing; and even gravy

gluten-free chipolatas; pigs in blankets; smoked streaky bacon; different types of stuffing including: sage & onion, cranberry, oatmeal, pork & apple stuffing; and even gravy Christmas beef : roasts, steaks, barrel of filler and even chateaubriand

: roasts, steaks, barrel of filler and even chateaubriand Hampers : various turkey hampers with different weights of bird

: various turkey hampers with different weights of bird Pork, lamb and gammon

Scotch Lamb

Wild game

Chef’s specials: like haggis, neeps and tatties and stovies

Steak pies and more

All the above choices and other dining packages are featured in the new Scott Brothers’ Christmas brochure, ideal for meat-lovers across Dundee and Courier country.

Download your copy directly from Scott Brothers Butchers website.

Ordering options for Christmas dinner

The new Christmas brochure – and the introduction of the extended range – is just one way the butcher is ‘beefing’ up your Christmas meal prepations.

In a bid to take the stress out of the festive season, they have a number of different ways you can purchase your meaty meals this year, whether you prefer to shop online or in-store.

In-store collections : at Strathmartine Road, Nethergate and Brook Street on December 21 and December 22.

: at Strathmartine Road, Nethergate and Brook Street on December 21 and December 22. Over-the-counter in-person ordering : at Strathmartine Road, Brook Street and Nethergate where there is a frozen option for those who want to beat the crowds and buy now.

: at Strathmartine Road, Brook Street and Nethergate where there is a frozen option for those who want to beat the crowds and buy now. Advanced ordering for home delivery: You can also opt for local delivery on December 21, 22, 23, 24 or national delivery (December 21, 22, 23). Order online here or by calling 01382 819417.

You can also opt for local delivery on December 21, 22, 23, 24 or national delivery (December 21, 22, 23). Order online here or by calling 01382 819417. Drive-through collection point: the dedicated Christmas Collection Point is at Unit 2, Block B, Smeaton Rd, West Gourdie Industrial Estate, Dundee DD2 4UT on December 23 and December 24.

The meal-lover’s ultimate Christmas gift

And, of course, as well as making your Christmas dinner plans stress-free, Scott Brothers can also take the hassle out of Christmas shopping as it has the ideal present for any meat-lover in your life – purchase a gift voucher online or in-store in amounts from £5 to £50.