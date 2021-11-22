Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sponsored Home Lifestyle

SPONSORED: How the local butcher can ‘beef’ up your Christmas dinner by making meal prep easier

By Courier Commercial
November 22 2021, 11.03am
Turkey, ready christmas dinners in dundee

Christmas dinner is by far the most stressful, yet enjoyable, meal of the year. So, if you could have one Christmas wish it would be to make the December 25th meal preparations and planning hassle-free, wouldn’t it? Well, thanks to Scott Brothers Butchers, they are!

The Dundee butcher has pulled out all the stops this year to make sure that those preparing Christmas dinner across Courier country are well looked after (even if they have no cooking skills), so they don’t have to worry about a thing.

To begin with, Scott Brothers has so many different meats and poultry to choose from in its festive range – including the traditional Christmas turkey – and so much more. You will be surprised at the amount of choice on offer all under one roof.

Choose a Christmas meal to suit you

Ready Christmas dinners in Dundee. Image of beef.

Here are just some of the other tempting treats available to buy now or pre-order:

  • Christmas trimmings: gluten-free chipolatas; pigs in blankets; smoked streaky bacon; different types of stuffing including: sage & onion, cranberry, oatmeal, pork & apple stuffing; and even gravy
  • Christmas beef: roasts, steaks, barrel of filler and even chateaubriand
  • Hampers: various turkey hampers with different weights of bird
  • Pork, lamb and gammon
  • Scotch Lamb
  • Wild game
  • Chef’s specials: like haggis, neeps and tatties and stovies
    Steak pies and more

All the above choices and other dining packages are featured in the new Scott Brothers’ Christmas brochure, ideal for meat-lovers across Dundee and Courier country.

Download your copy directly from Scott Brothers Butchers website.

Ordering options for Christmas dinner

Turkey (ready Christmas dinners in Dundee)

The new Christmas brochure – and the introduction of the extended range – is just one way the butcher is ‘beefing’ up your Christmas meal prepations.

In a bid to take the stress out of the festive season, they have a number of different ways you can purchase your meaty meals this year, whether you prefer to shop online or in-store.

  • In-store collections: at Strathmartine Road, Nethergate and Brook Street on December 21 and December 22.
  • Over-the-counter in-person ordering: at Strathmartine Road, Brook Street and Nethergate where there is a frozen option for those who want to beat the crowds and buy now.
  • Advanced ordering for home delivery: You can also opt for local delivery on December 21, 22, 23, 24 or national delivery (December 21, 22, 23). Order online here or by calling 01382 819417.
  • Drive-through collection point: the dedicated Christmas Collection Point is at Unit 2, Block B, Smeaton Rd, West Gourdie Industrial Estate, Dundee DD2 4UT on December 23 and December 24.

The meal-lover’s ultimate Christmas gift

And, of course, as well as making your Christmas dinner plans stress-free, Scott Brothers can also take the hassle out of Christmas shopping as it has the ideal present for any meat-lover in your life – purchase a gift voucher online or in-store in amounts from £5 to £50.

 

More from The Courier