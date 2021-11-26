Former plumber Mark Steadman had no idea what prison life was like and, as we all do, formed an opinion based on what he’d seen in films like Shawshank Redemption, but a chance conversation with his prison officer pal prompted a dramatic career change.

That was eight years ago and now, after working at a number of prisons including HMP Perth and HMP Castle Huntly, the father-of-two is ready for his next challenge – managing the new women’s unit in Dundee.

How Mark’s career began

As he prepares to work with women at the end of their sentences and transitioning back into the community, 39-year-old Mark reflects on his prison service career….

“It’s not a career path I’d considered until I began talking to someone who was a prison officer and we were discussing all the opportunities it can bring.

“He asked if I had ever considered it, and I said ‘no’. After that, I couldn’t get it out my head, so I looked on the SPS [Scottish Prison Service] website and they were recruiting – the rest is history.”

Career opportunities in the Scottish Prison Service

“I have worked as a tradesman (as a qualified plumber) and as a motorcycle salesman, but I never realised there were so many interpersonal skills that I used in both roles that would be beneficial to a job in the prison service. For example, in commercial sales it’s all about meeting the customers’ needs – and that is also true in the prison service.

“At SPS they take the skills you have and develop them, which has allowed me to work my way up from operations officer to management in four years.

“Throughout my prison career, I have been encouraged to continually develop. I have recently trained as a negotiator and have achieved qualifications in leadership from the Scottish Prison Service College and gained a postgraduate diploma in Criminology, Penology and Management from the University of Cambridge.”

What’s the new Community Custody Unit in Dundee going to be like?

Now Mark about to manage the new Community Custody Unit (or CCU) in Dundee, an important part of the Scottish Government’s Women’s Strategy, when it opens in the city’s Hilltown in summer 2022.

Mark continued….

“In closed custody, a lot is still done for those in our care, but in the CCU they live in a shared house that mirrors what’s happening in everyday life. It is essentially supported accommodation, staffed by SPS, with access to prison-based social work and community services.

“It connects custody with the community and is the last step in the transition towards life after custody.

“This will be my first time in my prison service career working in a women-only unit which could bring its challenges, but I love the challenges working for the prison service brings me.

I genuinely care about the end result and often ask myself ‘what would I hope for a member of my family if they were in prison?’.

“In all prisons, there are some really challenging days. We are dealing with people at their lowest ebb – often with substance misuse and chaotic lifestyles, but they are not gender-specific issues.

“The challenging days are balanced with days when you can help individuals.

“We remove the judgement, because people in custody have been judged already – we believe prison is the punishment; it’s not for punishment.

“We ask ourselves ‘what can we do to give everyone the support to help them achieve their goals so they don’t come back?’

“Everybody has their own story and I am very mindful of that.”

How to apply to join the Scottish Prison Service – and attend its recruitment event

As a former salesman, Mark never realised he already had many of the interpersonal skills to work for the prison service, and now encourages others to apply to SPS if they want a role where “no two days are the same” which “gives you the opportunity to develop and grow”.

He added: “You probably already have a lot of the skills required: the people skills and the empathy – and what you need to know, we can teach.”

