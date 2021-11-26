Old Course Hotel’s Kohler Waters Spa is a must-visit this winter

An error occurred. Please try again.

If you are looking to get away from the cold weather and the madness of the festive season, then you need to head to St Andrews.

The world-renowned Old Course Hotel, Golf Resort & Spa has recently completed a series of renovations, including the introduction of a penthouse, new guest rooms, an additional restaurant and bar, as well as refurbished events spaces.

The hotel is the ideal retreat for spa lovers as it’s also home to the award-winning Kohler Waters Spa.

The spa features 13 treatment rooms, including two twin rooms for couples, a 20m pool, along with the Kohler Waters Thermal Suite, which includes a hydrotherapy pool, sauna, steam room and plunge pool.

Guests can relax and enjoy an extensive range of water-based treatments using the healing benefits of natural mineral rich water to leave them feeling rejuvenated, from therapeutic massages and facials from Phytomer, to body wraps and scrubs, as well as a range of unique wet treatments.

Hotel guests also have access to the fitness centre and a range of classes, including personal training sessions available on request.

West Sands Beach is only five minutes from the hotel for beautiful walks and guests can also explore Fife’s beautiful coastline passing through historical and natural landscapes along the 81-mile stretch of Coastal Path, from Forth Bridge all the way north to the Tay Bridge at the gateway to Dundee.

The hotel is also a less than two hours’ drive from Scotland’s wild wilderness and its most famous national parks, including The Cairngorms and Loch Lomond & The Trossachs National Park.

Old Course Hotel, Golf Resort & Spa is located within walking distance of the historic town of St Andrews.

St Andrews also has excellent transport links and is only a 20-minute drive from Dundee airport, one hour drive from Edinburgh and one and a half hours from Glasgow. Leuchars train station is a short 10-minute journey and Leuchars airfield is also available for private jet arrivals.

Rooms rates start at £280 per night in high season (April – October).

For more information and for spa packages visit the Old Course Hotel website or email reservations@oldcoursehotel.co.uk.