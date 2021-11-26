Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle

Don’t miss out on a Black Friday Offer at DC Thomson Shop this weekend

By DC Thomson Shop
November 26 2021, 10.49am
Find out about a Black Friday offer running over at DC Thomson Shop.
This weekend only, DC Thomson Shop is running a fantastic Black Friday offer.

What is the offer?

Save £5* when you spend £50 using discount code BLACK5

Save £10* when you spend £100 using discount code BLACK10

Click here to head straight over to our Christmas Shop.

9 Gift ideas to get excited about

1. Cohorted Luxury Beauty Advent Calendar

Cohorted Luxury Beauty Advent Calendar
Cohorted Luxury Beauty Advent Calendar.

A wonderful way to begin the Christmas countdown, the 2021 Cohorted Beauty Calendar is filled to the brim with high-end beauty products.

Worth over £460, your chosen recipient will enjoy handpicked luxury goodies across haircare, fragrance, cosmetics and skincare.

2. Pub in a Box

Pub in a Box
Pub in a Box.

Five-litre keg, two glasses and a Chicken Fries snack – our next gift idea is literally a pub in a box!

3. Prosecco and Glasses

Prosecco and Glasses
Prosecco and Glasses.

A smart and stylish gift next. Sip an included bottle of Italy’s flagship fizz with the help of two sparkling wine flutes.

4. Six Wines in Wicker

Six Wines in Wicker
Six Wines in Wicker.

A cracking party gift idea, pairings of New Zealand and Chile red and white wines as well as a bottle of prosecco arrive neatly presented in a wicker basket.

5. Luxury Overseas Hamper Australia/New Zealand

Luxury Overseas Hamper Australia/New Zealand
Luxury Overseas Hamper Australia/New Zealand.

Send seasonal best wishes to friends and family living in New Zealand and Australia with a hamper filled with luxurious festive treats.

Hamper contents include a bottle of sparkling wine, Christmas pudding and Caramel Sea Salt Fudge.

6. Lifted Over The Turnstiles Volumes 2 and 3

Exploring Scottish football grounds across the country, Lifted Over The Turnstiles Volumes 2 and 3 are packed with stunning photos from the DC Thomson archive.

Covering clubs throughout Scotland, famous teams featured across the two volumes include Aberdeen, the Dundee clubs, Dunfermline, St Johnstone, Inverness, Cowdenbeath, Raith Rovers, Celtic and Rangers.

7. Dark Blue Blood – Scottish Rugby In The Black & White Era

Dark Blue Blood - Scottish Rugby In The Black & White Era
Dark Blue Blood – Scottish Rugby In The Black & White Era.

Filled with fascinating and rare photos of rugby clubs, favourite teams, famous matches and old foes, Dark Blue Blood is a reminder of how rugby in Scotland used to be in decades gone by.

8. Personalised Cadbury Christmas Selection Box

Personalised Cadbury Christmas Selection Box
Personalised Cadbury Christmas Selection Box.

A delicious (and thoughtful) gift idea, personalise a letterbox-friendly selection of Cadbury Milk Chocolate Bars with a message on the outside and inside of the box lid.

9. André Rieu “Happy Together”

André Rieu "Happy Together"
André Rieu “Happy Together”.

Released just this month, enjoy the latest album from the Dutch Maestro, André Rieu.

A CD & DVD deluxe-edition pack featuring brand new recordings chosen by André, “Happy Together” is a wonderful and emotional “ode to joy”, celebrating the return to life, happiness and love.

Famous tunes that may well end up being the soundtrack to your Christmas include “You are my Sunshine”, “La Bamba”, “Happy Together” and “Voices of Spring”.

Start your Black Friday Shopping

Click here to visit our shop.

*Direct debit subscriptions not included in a Black Friday promotion. Offer valid in a single transaction only. Offer valid until Monday 29th November 2021 23:59pm. Codes can be used on prepay subscription rates and on all products.

