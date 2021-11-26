Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Find out how you can support these local businesses this Christmas

Presented by Courier Country businesses
November 26 2021, 11.12am
bag full of gifts

Choosing to spend your money at local businesses instead of larger national and multi-national companies (or online) comes with many benefits – from helping the local economy and workforce right through to the positive environmental impact of spending local.

This Christmas set yourself a challenge of shopping locally for gifts and treats because Scotland’s high streets are home to so many different retailers and independent businesses that have everything you need.

Here’s just a few businesses you can support this Christmas.

Sew Confident Dundee

Woman working at a sewing machine at Sew Confident Dundee

At Sew Confident Dundee, the team is gearing up for their Autumn/Winter term of sewing and crafty classes for all abilities.

Classes are designed to build confidence and teach all the necessary sewing/crafty skills in bite size sessions.

Coming up, they have beginners sewing, dressmaking, overlocker classes, quilting, arm knitting, crochet, bag making, lampshade classes and many more!

Sew Confident prides themselves on providing a fun, friendly studio in the heart of Broughty Ferry with a big emphasis on the social side of creating.

They also sell sewing machines and supplies.

For more information, visit the Sew Confident website.

Xplore Dundee

Xplore Dundee bus

Shopping local for your Christmas gifts? Then hop on your local bus too!

Xplore Dundee provides fast and frequent access to the city centre, West End and Lochee High Street, where you can find a variety of independent local retailers.

A DaySaver Ticket costs just £3.60, or you can travel together with family and friends with a GroupSaver from £8.

Taking the bus is a greener way to travel, and you don’t have to worry about parking. You can even indulge in a festive drink and let us drive you home.

Support your local shops and your local bus service this festive season.

Find out more at the Xplore Dundee website.

Caulders Garden Centre

Caulders Cupar garden centre is one of the local businesses ready for this Christmas 2021

You can find Caulders Cupar just a short walk from the town centre in Eden Valley Business Park. With Christmas just around the corner, make Caulders your next visit!

Christmas is one of the Caulders’ teams’ favourite times of the year – and their displays are never a disappointment. They will put a smile on even a bah humbug’s face!

They have a fantastic selection of unique gifts and home décor for all occasions. Also new to the Cupar centre, Hoggs of Fife, featuring a range of classic country clothing and footwear for both ladies and gents.

Why not grab a bite to eat at their restaurant, with ingredients sourced locally and traditional homemade recipes.

A trip to Caulders is always worth a visit, make sure stop by today!

Visit the Caulders website for more information.

