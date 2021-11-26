An error occurred. Please try again.

Choosing to spend your money at local businesses instead of larger national and multi-national companies (or online) comes with many benefits – from helping the local economy and workforce right through to the positive environmental impact of spending local.

This Christmas set yourself a challenge of shopping locally for gifts and treats because Scotland’s high streets are home to so many different retailers and independent businesses that have everything you need.

Here’s just a few businesses you can support this Christmas.

Sew Confident Dundee

At Sew Confident Dundee, the team is gearing up for their Autumn/Winter term of sewing and crafty classes for all abilities.

Classes are designed to build confidence and teach all the necessary sewing/crafty skills in bite size sessions.

Coming up, they have beginners sewing, dressmaking, overlocker classes, quilting, arm knitting, crochet, bag making, lampshade classes and many more!

Sew Confident prides themselves on providing a fun, friendly studio in the heart of Broughty Ferry with a big emphasis on the social side of creating.

They also sell sewing machines and supplies.

For more information, visit the Sew Confident website.

Xplore Dundee

Shopping local for your Christmas gifts? Then hop on your local bus too!

Xplore Dundee provides fast and frequent access to the city centre, West End and Lochee High Street, where you can find a variety of independent local retailers.

A DaySaver Ticket costs just £3.60, or you can travel together with family and friends with a GroupSaver from £8.

Taking the bus is a greener way to travel, and you don’t have to worry about parking. You can even indulge in a festive drink and let us drive you home.

Support your local shops and your local bus service this festive season.

Find out more at the Xplore Dundee website.

Caulders Garden Centre

You can find Caulders Cupar just a short walk from the town centre in Eden Valley Business Park. With Christmas just around the corner, make Caulders your next visit!

Christmas is one of the Caulders’ teams’ favourite times of the year – and their displays are never a disappointment. They will put a smile on even a bah humbug’s face!

They have a fantastic selection of unique gifts and home décor for all occasions. Also new to the Cupar centre, Hoggs of Fife, featuring a range of classic country clothing and footwear for both ladies and gents.

Why not grab a bite to eat at their restaurant, with ingredients sourced locally and traditional homemade recipes.

A trip to Caulders is always worth a visit, make sure stop by today!

Visit the Caulders website for more information.