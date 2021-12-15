Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Partnership Home Lifestyle

12 Charities of Christmas – Marie Curie Nurses

Presented by Matthew Brothers
December 15 2021, 9.23am Updated: December 15 2021, 12.26pm
12 Charities of Christmas: Marie Curie Nurses

In the run-up to Christmas (between 13th and 24th December) we bring you a different charity that needs your help at this time of year, as part of our dedicated 12 Charities of Christmas campaign…

Marie Curie

Marie Curie Nurses work on the front line, night and day, in people’s homes across the UK, providing hands-on care and vital emotional support.

Its nine hospices offer the reassurance of specialist care and support, in a friendly, welcoming environment, for people living with a terminal illness and their loved ones around the UK.

And he charity’s trained Helper volunteers and advisers are there for you with practical information and support when you don’t know what to do next or just need to talk.

If you, or someone you know, is affected by a terminal illness Marie Curie’s Support Line team are ready to help with the information you need when you need it. Call free on 0800 090 2309.

Visit the Marie Curie website to donate.

This feature is brought to you as part of our 12 Charities of Christmas campaign and has been sponsored by:

Matthew Brothers

Matthew Brothers is a family business operating out of Kirkcaldy, Fife. Matthew Brothers Contractors serve clients all across Scotland and are available for domestic and commercial projects.

It specialises in driveways, car parks, drop kerbs, patios, drainage, fencing, concrete works and much more.

Because they have been members of the Fife Trusted Trader Scheme since 2011, you can be assured that you are dealing with professionals at all times. The firm is rated 5 stars on Google by clients and strives to offer a top class service to all.

Call on 01592 642951 to discuss your project and get a free quote or email admin@matthew-brothers.com

Matthew Brothers is proud to be associated with Marie Curie Nurses.

[[brand_name]] logo

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[button_text]]

More from The Courier