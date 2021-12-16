In the run-up to Christmas (between 13th and 24th December) we bring you a different charity that needs your help at this time of year, as part of our dedicated 12 Charities of Christmas campaign…

Anthony Nolan

Anthony Nolan saves the lives of people with blood cancer and blood disorders.

For someone with blood cancer, a stem cell transplant could be their last chance of survival. Your support could help it give that person, their family and their friends a second chance of life.

Anthony Nolan is the charity that makes lifesaving connections between people with blood cancer and incredible strangers ready to donate their stem cells. It is saving lives right now. Three lives a day, in fact.

By growing the stem cell register, carrying out ground-breaking research and providing the best post-transplant care, it is giving families a future. But it can’t do it without you. Without you, there is no cure.

Anthony Nolan’s vision: To save and improve the lives of everyone who needs a stem cell transplant.

This is a fundamental vision and, if you’ve known the charity a while, you’ll notice it hasn’t changed. That’s because its cause is as relevant now as it was 45 years ago when Shirley Nolan first started the charity to find a matching stem cell donor for her son, Anthony.

The aims of Anthony Nolan charity:

Together, we can provide outstanding services to patients and the clinical community Together, we can drive lifesaving research and turn it into action for patients Together, we can harness the collective power of our supporters to champion and enable our lifesaving work Together, we can be a stronger voice for patients to ensure they receive the best possible care Together, we can

For more information or to donate, visit the Anthony Nolan website.

This feature is brought to you as part of our 12 Charities of Christmas campaign and has been sponsored by:

Aberhill Metals Ltd.

William Wallace has been self-employed for 54 years, starting with Braefoot Garage in Methil, with his junior John Stewart, who he is still in contact with today.

His current company, Aberhill Metals, was created in 1986 and has continued to grow since, with the help of William’s sons Derek and William Jnr who joined him when they left school.

William has always had the loyal and supportive help of his wife of 58 years, Margo, who has endured the pressures of running a business, as well as his extended family.

The company is well known throughout North East Fife for skip hire.

During the last year(s) with the Covid-19 lockdowns, it kept working supplying skips. Even after a major fire at its premises, Aberhill didn’t stop; it is still up and running with the support of all staff.