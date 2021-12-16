Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Partnership Home Lifestyle

12 Charities of Christmas: Anthony Nolan

Presented by Aberhill Metals Ltd
December 16 2021, 9.00am
12 Charities of Christmas: Anthony Dolan Charity

In the run-up to Christmas (between 13th and 24th December) we bring you a different charity that needs your help at this time of year, as part of our dedicated 12 Charities of Christmas campaign

Anthony Nolan

Anthony Nolan saves the lives of people with blood cancer and blood disorders.

For someone with blood cancer, a stem cell transplant could be their last chance of survival. Your support could help it give that person, their family and their friends a second chance of life.

Anthony Nolan is the charity that makes lifesaving connections between people with blood cancer and incredible strangers ready to donate their stem cells. It is saving lives right now. Three lives a day, in fact.

By growing the stem cell register, carrying out ground-breaking research and providing the best post-transplant care, it is giving families a future. But it can’t do it without you. Without you, there is no cure.

Man and woman promoting Anthony Nolan charity.

Anthony Nolan’s vision: To save and improve the lives of everyone who needs a stem cell transplant.

This is a fundamental vision and, if you’ve known the charity a while, you’ll notice it hasn’t changed. That’s because its cause is as relevant now as it was 45 years ago when Shirley Nolan first started the charity to find a matching stem cell donor for her son, Anthony.

The aims of Anthony Nolan charity:

  1. Together, we can provide outstanding services to patients and the clinical community
  2. Together, we can drive lifesaving research and turn it into action for patients
  3. Together, we can harness the collective power of our supporters to champion and enable our lifesaving work
  4. Together, we can be a stronger voice for patients to ensure they receive the best possible care
  5. Together, we can

For more information or to donate, visit the Anthony Nolan website.

This feature is brought to you as part of our 12 Charities of Christmas campaign and has been sponsored by:

Aberhill Metals Ltd.

William Wallace has been self-employed for 54 years, starting with Braefoot Garage in Methil, with his junior John Stewart, who he is still in contact with today.

His current company, Aberhill Metals, was created in 1986 and has continued to grow since, with the help of William’s sons Derek and William Jnr who joined him when they left school.

William has always had the loyal and supportive help of his wife of 58 years, Margo, who has endured the pressures of running a business, as well as his extended family.

The company is well known throughout North East Fife for skip hire.

During the last year(s) with the Covid-19 lockdowns, it kept working supplying skips. Even after a major fire at its premises, Aberhill didn’t stop; it is still up and running with the support of all staff.

