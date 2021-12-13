Dundee’s Winterfest is already getting great reviews online – with some visitors vowing to revisit before it closes in January.

The Courier’s Claire McPhillimy was singing the event’s praises after a recent visit.

She said: “It’s really nice to see something like this right on my doorstep – Dundee is extra Christmassy this year and it’s a great way to spend a fun and relaxed night.”

But if you’ve not managed to make it to the Slessor Gardens yet, here’s some things that will help you plan your visit.

1 Wrap up warm!

It’s perhaps no surprise given that it’s winter in Scotland, but you’ll need to wrap up nice and cosy if you are planning to visit Dundee Winterfest, as the majority of the attractions are outdoor. Hat, scarf, gloves and a big coat are a must for a trip to the Slessor Gardens.

You’d also be wise to pack a brolly just in case that notorious Scottish weather takes a turn, too!

But if you do get chilly during your visit, you can warm up with some food or a hot drink from the stalls at the venue.

2 Plan ahead

There’s lots to see at do in and around Winterfest, so making a plan to ensure you don’t miss anything is a great idea.

The Dundee WinterFest app can be downloaded so you can have your tickets in one place, find out more information about what’s going on during the event and get access to the latest news and updates. There will also be special offers available through the app.

It also includes a useful guide to other Dundee attractions including landmarks, restaurants, hotels and bars if you are planning to make a night of it.

Also make sure you know where to park nearby or what buses stop near the Slessor Gardens (and when they run!).

3 It’s free to visit Dundee Winterfest!

There is no entry fee for Winterfest – the only costs are to go on the attractions like the ice rink and the rides.

You can browse the stalls, have a drink at the bar (while you watch the would-be figure skaters do a turn on the ice) or just take in the festive atmosphere for free.

4 Book to enjoy the attractions

You don’t have to book to get onto the ice or take a spin on the big wheel, but there is no guarantee of spaces on attractions for those without tickets.

Booking tickets for Dundee Winterfest 2021 in advance will guarantee that the whole family or group can take part in the activities at the same time.

5 Bring your four-legged friend

Yes, that’s right. If you visit Dundee Winterfest you don’t need to leave your dog at home – they can join in the fun too!

Find out more and book your tickets at the Winterfest website.