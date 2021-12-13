An error occurred. Please try again.

The Christmas rush is well and truly upon us, with less than two weeks to go until the big day.

Have you got all your presents yet? If you’re anything like us, the answer will be no.

Indeed, it is often hard to think of special Christmas gifts for friends, family or partners that you know they are sure to love or get use out of.

So, we have compiled a list of businesses and clubs from which you can buy truly special Christmas gifts right here in Dundee for the people closest to you.

From ideas for coffee lovers to football fans, this guide covers a wide range of options!

Read on for some inspiration…

Dundee Candle Works

Founded by NHS doctor Katie Watson in 2020, Dundee Candle Works was conceived during the toughest months of the pandemic, both as a form of escapism, and to promote the city of Dundee and surrounding area.

Katie produced a range of Dundee inspired scented candles made using natural ingredients, predominantly coconut wax. This is cleaner, greener, and longer lasting than traditional waxes.

All Dundee Candle Works candles take inspiration from the local area with scents including Marmalade and Lime, Firs and Fairways, and Jute and Tobacco. Each product is presented in a natural jute gift bag, a further link to Katie’s adopted home.

The local community has provided incredible support and Dundee Candle Works’ products can now be found in many well respected retail outlets in Dundee, Broughty Ferry and St Andrews. Find full stockist details online.

Katie has big ambitions for 2022 and with continuing support hopes to expand her product range from as early as January, so stay tuned for updates!

In the meantime, if you’re in need of a local gift which is sure to impress, or just fancy a browse, then visit the Dundee Candle Works website!

Dundee Football Club

Give the gift of Dundee Football Club this Christmas with a half season ticket. On sale now from the ticket office inside Dundee Direct.

Don’t miss the opportunity to be there for the second half of the cinch premiership campaign at the Kilmac Stadium.

On sale now the half season ticket is valid from the Dundee derby on January 2nd and includes all remaining home cinch Premiership league fixtures.

Prices are as follows:

Adult – £185

O65s/Disabled – £125

Student – £100

U18 – £75

U12 – £1 (must be bought at the same time as adult season ticket and ID required at point of purchase)

Dundee United Football Club

Packed with articles, information and images relating to your favourite team, Official Dundee United Annual for 2022 is a must- have for all Tangerines’ supporters. And would make the perfect Christmas gift.

Indeed, the Dundee United Christmas gift range is packed full of great presents for all.

From calendars and manuals, to scarves and socks, there will be something suitable for any Dundee United fan there.

Visit the club shop at the stadium, the pop-up store in the Overgate centre or the official club shop website and you’ll find what you’re after!

Desire

Desire lingerie and adult shop has been open in Albert Street for over 14 years under the same ownership, so the boutique is well established in the area.

Desire sells adult fantasy lingerie, which is mostly for the bedroom and not for everyday wear, though some choose to!

If you are looking for something a little bit special, you’re going away for the weekend or just staying at home for a night in and are looking for something amorous to perk up you and your partner, you will probably find it at Desire.

Apart from baby dolls, Basques, corsets, bodies and bra sets, the lingerie shop stocks a wide range of stockings, tights, suspender belts, panties, costumes and much more.

At this time of year it also has quite a few sexy Mrs Santa Clause costumes, all at great prices.

Desire has an excellent reputation for the range and choices it keeps in stock and has all manner of adult toys which will satisfy all genres. And if it is not in the shop you will probably find it on the Desire website.

If you are not sure about buying online or having it delivered to your door, make a note of the product number and order from the shop for collection.

Miller Coffee

Starting in 2018 after a conversation around the dinner table, Michael Miller and his family were drinking particularly average cups of coffee when they thought: “Even we could do better than this!”

And that’s what they did.

Working tirelessly to produce the best coffees at their base in St Andrews, Miller Coffee was born.

With flavours and blends to suit all tastes, it has everything coffee lovers need.

Miller Coffee have some wonderful gift sets for Christmas, one of which includes two bags of 250g coffee and the fantastic Miller Coffee Travel Mug, all for just £22.50.

A wonderful present and a chance for a loved one to try a few totally unique coffees. Check out the full range on the Miller Coffee website.

Because if you like Coffee, you will love Miller Coffee.