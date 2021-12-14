It’s Day 2 of The Courier’s 12 Charities of Christmas campaign, where local businesses promote their favourite charity every day until 24 December.

Dundee & Angus Foodbank

Dundee & Angus Foodbank is a local charity supported by The Trussell Trust who work towards

combating poverty across the UK. Dundee Foodbank is a project founded by local churches and community groups who offer their time to battle hunger in our local area. As a charity they believe that nobody “in our community should have to face going hungry”.

Their three days’ nutritionally balanced emergency food provides much needed support for local people during time of crisis. Dundee Foodbank receive non-perishable, in-date food from schools, churches, business and individuals. These collections are checked to make sure they are in date, sorted and boxed ready to be delivered to people in need.

To identify those in need the foodbank works with a wide range of care professionals such as doctors, health visitors, social workers and police. A voucher is given to locals in need who are then encouraged to bring it to the local centre located on 110 Albert Street, Dundee. Locals can redeem their voucher for three days’ emergency food. Volunteers also meet locals in need over a warm drink or free hot meal and are able to signpost people to agencies able to solve the longer-term problem.

