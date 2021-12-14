Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Partnership Home Lifestyle

12 Charities of Christmas – Dundee & Angus Foodbank

Presented by Whytes of Monifieth
December 14 2021, 9.00am
It’s Day 2 of The Courier’s 12 Charities of Christmas campaign, where local businesses promote their favourite charity every day until 24 December.

Dundee & Angus Foodbank

Dundee & Angus Foodbank is a local charity supported by The Trussell Trust who work towards
combating poverty across the UK. Dundee Foodbank is a project founded by local churches and community groups who offer their time to battle hunger in our local area. As a charity they believe that nobody “in our community should have to face going hungry”.

Their three days’ nutritionally balanced emergency food provides much needed support for local people during time of crisis. Dundee Foodbank receive non-perishable, in-date food from schools, churches, business and individuals. These collections are checked to make sure they are in date, sorted and boxed ready to be delivered to people in need.

To identify those in need the foodbank works with a wide range of care professionals such as doctors, health visitors, social workers and police. A voucher is given to locals in need who are then encouraged to bring it to the local centre located on 110 Albert Street, Dundee. Locals can redeem their voucher for three days’ emergency food. Volunteers also meet locals in need over a warm drink or free hot meal and are able to signpost people to agencies able to solve the longer-term problem.

Whytes of Monifieth

Whytes of Monifieth is a family-run bathroom refurbishment company based in Monifieth. Fast approaching a 10-year anniversary, its team has been designing and installing dream bathrooms across Dundee and the surrounding areas for many years.

Whytes offers an all-inclusive package from design to project management, tailor made to each customers requirements. As well as supply only design services.

Specialists in wet floor and level access showering, its work ranges from bath and shower conversions to full bathroom creations.

The Whytes team is passionate about design – the boutique showroom, website and social media accounts offer lots of inspiration across a variety of interior trends. So if it is time to refresh your bathroom, why not get in touch? They will be delighted to discuss your dream room.

