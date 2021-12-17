Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Partnership Home Lifestyle

12 Charities of Christmas: RNLI

Presented by Yvonne's and Keillers
December 17 2021, 9.00am
Post Thumbnail

In the run-up to Christmas (between 13th and 24th December) we bring you a different charity that needs your help at this time of year, as part of our dedicated 12 Charities of Christmas campaign…

RNLI

Established in 1830, Broughty Ferry was the first inshore lifeboat station in Scotland.

During the station’s remarkable history of lifesaving, the crews have been awarded seven medals for gallantry.

After what have been a tough couple of years for everyone, your support has kept RNLI going.

This Christmas, give them the gift of a lifesaving donation that will help them to continue their drowning prevention work into 2022 and beyond.

Check out Broughty Ferry Lifeboat – RNLI on Facebook for more information.

This feature is brought to you as part of our 12 Charities of Christmas campaign and has been sponsored by:

Yvonne’s and Keillers

David Farry and the whole team at Yvonne’s and Keillers at the Seagate are proud to support RNLI Broughty Ferry.

David’s grandad worked with this charity in the past and all the team are aware of what a good cause it is and the fantastic work they do for the RNLI.

For all your Christmas gift needs in the heart of Dundee City Centre, visit Keillers China Shop and Yvonne’s Fancy dress on the Seagate.

