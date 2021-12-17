An error occurred. Please try again.

In the run-up to Christmas (between 13th and 24th December) we bring you a different charity that needs your help at this time of year, as part of our dedicated 12 Charities of Christmas campaign…

RNLI

Established in 1830, Broughty Ferry was the first inshore lifeboat station in Scotland.

During the station’s remarkable history of lifesaving, the crews have been awarded seven medals for gallantry.

After what have been a tough couple of years for everyone, your support has kept RNLI going.

This Christmas, give them the gift of a lifesaving donation that will help them to continue their drowning prevention work into 2022 and beyond.

Check out Broughty Ferry Lifeboat – RNLI on Facebook for more information.

This feature is brought to you as part of our 12 Charities of Christmas campaign and has been sponsored by:

Yvonne’s and Keillers

David Farry and the whole team at Yvonne’s and Keillers at the Seagate are proud to support RNLI Broughty Ferry.

David’s grandad worked with this charity in the past and all the team are aware of what a good cause it is and the fantastic work they do for the RNLI.

For all your Christmas gift needs in the heart of Dundee City Centre, visit Keillers China Shop and Yvonne’s Fancy dress on the Seagate.