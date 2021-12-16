Do you have a student property in Dundee? Here are three reasons why students make great tenants at the moment and more information on the demand for student accommodation in Tayside.

There is a huge demand for student accommodation in Dundee – so much so, the University of Dundee is on a drive to find new Tayside landlords.

With new students arriving in the city every year in January and September, and the university currently expecting several hundred new students in January 2022, there’s no shortage of potential student tenants in Tayside.

The trouble is, there’s not enough suitable student accommodation.

It’s a great opportunity for previous landlords of student accommodation to return to student lets.

And if you have a property you can rent out, then now’s the ideal time to become a landlord in Dundee and take advantage of the city’s student rental market.

The University of Dundee Accommodation Services team (contactable at isac@dundee.ac.uk, more information available at the end of the article) can offer you help and guidance to do exactly this.

The advantages of student tenants

Generally, students bring a lot to the city of Dundee, including contributing to the economy and creating a more diverse community. If you are thinking of returning to or becoming a landlord in Dundee, there are also advantages that come with student tenants and, in particular, international students.

According to the University of Dundee Accommodation Services team, these include:

1. Defined commitments

Students are likely to commit to rentals for a defined period. That could be a semester or a year, but it means you know how long your property will be occupied and can make plans around the defined lets.

2. Flexibility

It is rare that student tenants will enter into long-term rentals. Most students prefer shorter lets in line with semesters and want flexibility. This may suit you and your plans for your rental property in the future.

3. Security

International students often have to prove funding before their visas are approved. In this regard, international student tenants are likely to already have the funding for rent in place and ready to go.

Become a landlord in Dundee and help give international students a warm welcome

The University of Dundee community includes staff and students from around 150 countries, who contribute a lot to both the university and the city as a whole.

Many of the new arrivals in January and beyond will be international students.

The university wants to give international students – and all students – a warm welcome. Dundee is renowned for being a friendly city, but the students need accommodation to enjoy what’s on offer.

By becoming a student landlord in Dundee or Tayside, you can help play your part in this important community.

Zechariah Laari, vice president of academia at Dundee University Students’ Association (DUSA) said: ‘‘International students bring a unique skillset , fresh outlook, young talent and cultural perspective that helps with the growth of Dundee University and makes it much more diverse and culturally developed.

‘‘And of course, international students don’t just keep our Dundee University succeeding, they also contribute greatly to the local economy.

“In short, international students are good for our university, good for our students who will work in a globalised world and good for the economy. Here at DUSA, we will continue to welcome international students providing a home away from home experience where they can thrive and make a lasting impact for generations to come.’’

There are licenses and other requirements involved with renting out a property, including registering with the Register of Landlords. There is more information available on becoming a private landlord from Dundee City Council.

You can get in touch with the University of Dundee Accommodation Services team on isac@dundee.ac.uk to find out more.

And check out Student Pads, the letting website where you could advertise your student rental property to prospective tenants.