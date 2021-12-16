Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Landlords in Dundee: Why you should turn to student accommodation in 2022

In partnership with University of Dundee
December 16 2021, 11.04am Updated: December 16 2021, 11.08am
Students moving in to halls after becoming a landlord in Dundee

Do you have a student property in Dundee? Here are three reasons why students make great tenants at the moment and more information on the demand for student accommodation in Tayside.

There is a huge demand for student accommodation in Dundee – so much so, the University of Dundee is on a drive to find new Tayside landlords.

With new students arriving in the city every year in January and September, and the university currently expecting several hundred new students in January 2022, there’s no shortage of potential student tenants in Tayside.

The trouble is, there’s not enough suitable student accommodation.

It’s a great opportunity for previous landlords of student accommodation to return to student lets.

And if you have a property you can rent out, then now’s the ideal time to become a landlord in Dundee and take advantage of the city’s student rental market.

The University of Dundee Accommodation Services team (contactable at isac@dundee.ac.uk, more information available at the end of the article) can offer you help and guidance to do exactly this.

The advantages of student tenants

Generally, students bring a lot to the city of Dundee, including contributing to the economy and creating a more diverse community. If you are thinking of returning to or becoming a landlord in Dundee, there are also advantages that come with student tenants and, in particular, international students.

According to the University of Dundee Accommodation Services team, these include:

1. Defined commitments

Students are likely to commit to rentals for a defined period. That could be a semester or a year, but it means you know how long your property will be occupied and can make plans around the defined lets.

2. Flexibility

It is rare that student tenants will enter into long-term rentals. Most students prefer shorter lets in line with semesters and want flexibility. This may suit you and your plans for your rental property in the future.

3. Security

International students often have to prove funding before their visas are approved. In this regard, international student tenants are likely to already have the funding for rent in place and ready to go.

Become a landlord in Dundee and help give international students a warm welcome

Zechariah Laari, vice president of academia at Dundee University Students’ Association.
The University of Dundee community includes staff and students from around 150 countries, who contribute a lot to both the university and the city as a whole.

Many of the new arrivals in January and beyond will be international students.

The university wants to give international students – and all students – a warm welcome. Dundee is renowned for being a friendly city, but the students need accommodation to enjoy what’s on offer.

By becoming a student landlord in Dundee or Tayside, you can help play your part in this important community.

Zechariah Laari, vice president of academia at Dundee University Students’ Association (DUSA) said: ‘‘International students bring a unique skillset , fresh outlook, young talent and cultural perspective that helps with the growth of Dundee University and makes it much more diverse and culturally developed.

‘‘And of course, international students don’t just keep our Dundee University succeeding, they also contribute greatly to the local economy.

“In short, international students are good for our university, good for our students who will work in a globalised world and good for the economy. Here at DUSA, we will continue to welcome international students providing a home away from home experience where they can thrive and make a lasting impact for generations to come.’’

There are licenses and other requirements involved with renting out a property, including registering with the Register of Landlords. There is more information available on becoming a private landlord from Dundee City Council.

You can get in touch with the University of Dundee Accommodation Services team on isac@dundee.ac.uk to find out more.

And check out Student Pads, the letting website where you could advertise your student rental property to prospective tenants.

