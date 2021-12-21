This Christmas support Children's Hospices Across Scotland

An error occurred. Please try again.

In the run-up to Christmas (between 13th and 24th December) we bring you a different charity that needs your help at this time of year, as part of our dedicated 12 Charities of Christmas campaign…

Children’s Hospices Across Scotland

For over 20 years, Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (or CHAS, as most people know it) has been offering a full family support service for babies, children and young people with life-shortening conditions. This includes palliative care, family respite and support – through its hospices, homecare services and hospital presence.

How CHAS can help

It cares for children throughout Scotland, and is there for the whole family. Whether you’re at home, in hospital, or visiting Rachel or Robin House, CHAS will give you the care and support you need, when you need it.

Looking for support?

Find out more about the care and support CHAS offers throughout Scotland and discover who you will meet at its hospices.

Medical care

It offers the highest standards of care for children, no matter where they are:

Specialist care

End of life

Family support

It’s here for the whole family, whenever they need CHAS:

Children

Parents and carers

Brothers and sisters

Emotional support

CHAS offers counselling and advice to families throughout a child’s life and after bereavement:

Spiritual

Counselling

Bereavement

To support CHAS, click here.

This feature is brought to you as part of our 12 Charities of Christmas campaign and has been sponsored by:

Trend Transformations

Trend Transformations in Perth is a family-owned business that offers a wide range of quality products which can be fitted quickly and efficiently to create dream kitchens and bathrooms.

The franchise, owned by Katie and Robert Campbell, has been helping homeowners to create their perfect spaces for almost three years. In October 2016, Katie and Robert from Perthshire embarked on a new journey by opening the first Trend Transformations franchise in Scotland.

The Campbells’ shop was the first to open after Granite Transformations underwent a re-branding, changing its name to Trend Transformations.

Specialising in bathroom and kitchen renovation products, Trend Transformations champions affordable luxury, using high-quality materials to create dream results for customers.

Trend Transformations Perth sees the process through from start to finish, from the design to the manufacturing, distribution and installation.

To find out more or see the ranges available, visit 9 High Street, Perth or click here for Trend Transformations’ website.