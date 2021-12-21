This Christmas support Children's Hospices Across Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Partnership Home Lifestyle

12 Charities of Christmas – CHAS

Presented by Trend Transformations
December 21 2021, 9.00am
This Christmas support Children's Hospices Across Scotland

In the run-up to Christmas (between 13th and 24th December) we bring you a different charity that needs your help at this time of year, as part of our dedicated 12 Charities of Christmas campaign

Children’s Hospices Across Scotland

For over 20 years, Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (or CHAS, as most people know it) has been offering a full family support service for babies, children and young people with life-shortening conditions. This includes palliative care, family respite and support – through its hospices, homecare services and hospital presence.

How CHAS can help

It cares for children throughout Scotland, and is there for the whole family. Whether you’re at home, in hospital, or visiting Rachel or Robin House, CHAS will give you the care and support you need, when you need it.

Looking for support?

Find out more about the care and support CHAS offers throughout Scotland and discover who you will meet at its hospices.

Medical care

It offers the highest standards of care for children, no matter where they are:

  • Specialist care
  • End of life

Family support

It’s here for the whole family, whenever they need CHAS:

  • Children
  • Parents and carers
  • Brothers and sisters
  • Emotional support

CHAS offers counselling and advice to families throughout a child’s life and after bereavement:

  • Spiritual
  • Counselling
  • Bereavement

To support CHAS, click here.

Woman and girl at Children's Hospices Across Scotland

This feature is brought to you as part of our 12 Charities of Christmas campaign and has been sponsored by:

Trend Transformations

Trend Transformations in Perth is a family-owned business that offers a wide range of quality products which can be fitted quickly and efficiently to create dream kitchens and bathrooms.

The franchise, owned by Katie and Robert Campbell, has been helping homeowners to create their perfect spaces for almost three years. In October 2016, Katie and Robert from Perthshire embarked on a new journey by opening the first Trend Transformations franchise in Scotland.

The Campbells’ shop was the first to open after Granite Transformations underwent a re-branding, changing its name to Trend Transformations.

Specialising in bathroom and kitchen renovation products, Trend Transformations champions affordable luxury, using high-quality materials to create dream results for customers.

Trend Transformations Perth sees the process through from start to finish, from the design to the manufacturing, distribution and installation.

To find out more or see the ranges available, visit 9 High Street, Perth or click here for Trend Transformations’ website.

